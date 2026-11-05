Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Undergoes Surgery, Set to Miss Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame Ceremony Amid Medical Concerns

October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_500 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Rob Gronkowski’s back problems began long before he became one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets in New England. In 2009, a herniated disc forced the Arizona tight end to undergo surgery, ruling him out for his entire junior season. Still, the Patriots were willing to take a chance on him. On April 23, 2010, New England traded up two spots to select Gronkowski with the 42nd overall pick in the NFL Draft in New York. That decision gave Robert Kraft a player he would grow particularly fond of.

The Patriots owner still remembers celebrating Gronkowski’s selection on stage alongside his father and brothers. Their nine-year run together brought three Super Bowl titles, even as Gronkowski continued to deal with the back problems that had followed him since college. Kraft once joked that he wanted to return in his next life as Gronkowski because he had never seen the tight end have a bad day. But after experiencing back surgery himself, the 85-year-old has a different perspective.

Kraft recently underwent back surgery and has been instructed by doctors to stay off his feet, forcing him to miss Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction on November 7. Kraft shared the news with ESPN’s Mike Reiss on November 5, expressing his disappointment at missing the occasion.

“As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony,” Kraft told ESPN on Thursday.

Kraft also joked that he was now on “injured reserve,” a familiar term for players sidelined by injury. Apart from missing the Packers game, Robert Kraft will also be unavailable for the Patriots’ game against the Detroit Lions in Munich the following week. At the same time, the 85-year-old owner has told Gronkowski about his absence during the ceremony with added humor, considering the tight end also had multiple back injuries during his football career.

“I just love Gronk. One of my greatest moments of love and affection for him was draft day, celebrating on the stage with his dad and brothers. It personified who he is,” Kraft said. “He became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade.”

The Patriots drafted Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he soon became one of the franchise’s most important players. Across nine seasons in New England, he recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and earned five Pro Bowl selections.

His connection with New England continued after his playing career. Following his second retirement in 2022, Gronkowski signed a one-day contract with the Patriots in November 2025, allowing him to officially retire with the team.

Gronkowski will become the 38th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame when he is inducted on November 7. Fans voted him in on April 29, 2026, in his first year of eligibility. He was one of three finalists, alongside former Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The Patriots also had to work around Gronkowski’s broadcasting commitments with FOX when arranging the ceremony. The network had only one Patriots home game on its schedule, the November 8 matchup against Green Bay, and was committed to its Salute to Service coverage that weekend. The team therefore scheduled the formal induction for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Patriot Place Plaza, with another tribute planned for halftime of Sunday’s game. This allows Gronkowski to attend the ceremony and still fulfil his FOX duties. Brady, who also works for the network, is scheduled to call Sunday’s game.

Kraft has personally informed Gronkowski that he won’t be able to attend. However, there has been no verified public response from the former tight end about his absence as of November 6.

Kraft will miss a ceremony honouring a player he has admired since draft day, but Gronkowski will still have his moment in New England. With a formal induction on Saturday and a halftime tribute on Sunday, the Patriots will celebrate his career across the weekend, while Brady returns to Gillette Stadium as a broadcaster.

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