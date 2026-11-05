"Always Frustrates Me": Jason Kelce Shuts Down Baseless Rumors as Eagles Legend Denies Role in Jeff Stoutland's Exit

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Jason Kelce spent 11 seasons learning from Jeff Stoutland, who helped turn the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line into one of the NFL’s best. The coach’s departure after 13 years in Philadelphia was already a major change for the franchise. But a new report suggesting players wanted Stoutland gone has now drawn a strong response from his legendary center.

“I take great offense to somebody alluding to players not fighting really hard for Jeff,” Kelce said on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday. “That one very much upset me because the reason to move on from Jeff Stoutland had nothing to do with the players. Had to do with the building wanting to go in a different direction. That’s fine, but don’t give me this crap like trying to defer direction on the decisions you guys wanted to make.”

The remarks followed a claim from Bill Colarulo of97.5 The Fanatic that players wanted someone new coaching the offensive line. The report said that desire extended beyond Sirianni, the head coach.

“There’s one thing that always frustrates me when the season is starting to divulge into what this one has so far, and that’s like the leaks coming out in the unnamed sources,” Kelce added. “It really bothers me. I would take anything you hear from an unnamed source with a giant grain of salt.”

Kelce’s frustration was particularly centered on unnamed sources and leaks, not on Stoutland’s departure itself.

He argued that sources who will not stand behind their comments publicly may have their own reasons for sharing information. In his view, such reports can be an attempt to protect the people making organizational decisions.

Kelce also cited the high regard Stoutland’s former players have for him, noting that left tackle Jordan Mailata and his wife, Niki, visited Stoutland at his house to pay tribute after he left the team. That’s why Kelce said he took particular offense to any suggestion that players had not fought to keep the longtime coach.

Stoutland’s exit was announced in February after 13 seasons with Philadelphia. He joined the Eagles in 2013, worked under three head coaches and helped the franchise win two Super Bowls. His work with players such as Kelce, Lane Johnson and Mailata made him one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the league.

The circumstances surrounding his departure were more complicated than a simple coaching change. Reports indicated that Stoutland became frustrated as Sirianni and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo introduced different run-game designs without involving him to the extent he expected.

His role in the running game had also diminished. The Eagles wanted to retain him as offensive line coach, but Stoutland ultimately chose to leave rather than continue without the same responsibilities.

Philadelphia has since hired Chris Kuper to replace him. The change comes as new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion brings a different offensive approach to the team.

Kelce had previously praised Stoutland’s influence on New Heights, crediting him with developing several standout offensive linemen, including Mailata, whom the coach helped transition from rugby to the NFL. His latest comments make clear that he does not want the players blamed for a decision he believes came from the organization.

For Kelce, the issue is not simply that his former coach is gone. It is the suggestion that the players who worked under Stoutland wanted him out.

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The post "Always Frustrates Me": Jason Kelce Shuts Down Baseless Rumors as Eagles Legend Denies Role in Jeff Stoutland's Exit appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.