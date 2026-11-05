“Raiders Need Me Back”: Jon Gruden Wants Tom Brady-Owned Franchise to Hire Him Amid NFL Lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media during the NFL American Football Herren USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon16419022806 ©www.imago-images.de

Jon Gruden officially left the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but he has not moved on from that franchise. As the team sits at a 4-4 record, the former head coach believes he should be at the helm. With his son still with the franchise and Tom Brady now being part of its ownership group, Gruden’s recent comments add an unexpected twist to the team’s ongoing situation.

Speaking in a TikTok video (via MLFootball on X), former HC Jon Gruden said, “The Raiders need me back, though. They need me. F—— Raiders. My son’s on the staff. God, I miss that team.”

Gruden’s statement, while expressing a desire to return, was a nostalgic reflection rather than a formal demand for rehiring. But the timing is intriguing, especially given that Brady holds a minority ownership stake and plays a major role in its football operations. But a reunion with the team would not be that easy, since the former coach is still embroiled in a legal battle with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell following his controversial exit from the franchise.

Gruden is still attached to the franchise, considering his history at Las Vegas. He returned for his second stint in 2018 after leading the Raiders from 1998 to 2001. His second tenure ended in October 2021 when controversial emails he sent between 2011 and 2018 went public, due to which he resigned from the head coach position.

Yet he is somehow connected because of his son, Deuce Gruden, who works on the Raiders’ coaching staff. In fact, Raiders owner Mark Davis saw Gruden as someone who could provide stability on the football field. But after his departure, Davis chose to take the franchise forward with Tom Brady. Brady became a minority owner in 2024, and he has influenced not only football operations but also the team’s coaching decisions. After all, Brady reportedly played a significant role in hiring current HC Klint Kubiak.

But Gruden’s hopes of returning are blocked by his ongoing lawsuit against the league, which was filed in November 2021. The $150 million lawsuit alleges that the league deliberately leaked his private emails to damage his reputation and throw him out of his position. The league has, however, denied such allegations.

During an October hearing this year, Judge Joe Hardy questioned Gruden‘s credibility amid a dispute over discovery obligations and a missing BlackBerry device. The judge showed concerns about Gruden’s cooperation with the discovery process, and the court awarded lawyer fees to the NFL. Now the case is scheduled for trial in May 2027.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are focused on their game under HC Klint Kubiak. The team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-33 comeback win against the New York Jets on November 1. Kirk Cousins gave his best, recording three touchdown passes and a rushing score.

The win led the Raiders to 4-4 ahead of their Week 9 matchup againstthe San Francisco 49ers. But the offensive line is facing difficulty against the defensive front that includes Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner, who just joined the Niners via trade.

As Brady is helping build the Raiders’ future and Gruden’s legal matter is still to be resolved, the question is whether the Raiders would ever again consider bringing him back.

Trending Articles

The post “Raiders Need Me Back”: Jon Gruden Wants Tom Brady-Owned Franchise to Hire Him Amid NFL Lawsuit appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.