Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Turns Head After Prolific Shooting Performance in Elementary School Game

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Stephen Curry stopped his pregame routine in Minneapolis last week to keep a promise to a teenager who went viral for hitting a shot and copying his “night-night” celebration. This week, the viral shooter is from the Curry family. Curry’s 8-year-old son, Canon, scored 10 points on a perfect 5-for-5 in an elementary school game while his dad watched from the crowd.

Canon’s perfect shooting night drew attention because of who was in the stands. According to the account circulating online, Curry attended the game and saw his son make every shot he took.

Canon has been in the spotlight before. He went viral dancing with his dad at a WNBA game and for a trick bottle shot with an ice-cold stare afterward, and he showed off a two-ball dribble on the sideline at a Warriors game in Brooklyn last season, copying his father’s warm-up routine.

His father has also joked about how Canon approaches shooting. Curry said on “Dubs Talk” in 2022 that his then-three-year-old son wouldn’t take his advice, telling him, “No, this is how I’m doing it.” At age four, Canon also playfully argued with his dad during a Davidson game, telling him “no little shots” after Curry called a basket a “big shot.”

A 5-for-5 night suggests the independence has paid off, at least in this game. It is also why the reaction online followed so quickly.

Fans React to Canon Curry’s Perfect Night: “Another Curry Will Rule the NBA”

Fans responded with jokes, comparisons and big predictions. One fan wrote, “Bros already better than bronny,” a reference to Lakers guard Bronny James, who has been a common target of online jokes.

Another comment pointed to a teammate from Curry’s past. “him a big boy….hello Klay Thompson,” one fan wrote. Curry told ESPN that while watching Thompson play for the Mavericks, he cheered for his former teammate and had to remind Canon that Thompson was with a different team now.

A few fans were stunned at his age. “This kid already 8 wtf,” one reaction read. Time has passed quickly since the toddler running around Chase Center was a fixture of Warriors postgame coverage.

Others looked at the family tree. “And in 10 yrs another curry will rule the nba,” one fan predicted. Stephen’s father, Dell Curry, played 10 seasons in Charlotte and finished as the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer with 9,839 points at the time, and his brother Seth Curry also had an NBA career.

The family has a clear basketball tradition, which gives the prediction some context, although elementary school stats don’t say much about a player a decade down the road.

The reactions show how the Curry name amplifies anything Canon does. A 10-point game in elementary school is a pleasant family moment, and the details around it are limited. For now, it adds another small viral clip to a growing collection, with a father watching, as he did with the teenager in Minnesota.

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