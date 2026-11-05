“I Put It On Mute”: NFL Legend Ryan Clark Makes Painful Admission About Not Being Able to Watch Peers After ESPN Exit

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Imagine spending your entire life around football, only to reach a point where you cannot bring yourself to watch it. That’s what it seems to have happened to Ryan Clark after his ESPN exit. The former LSU national champion and Super Bowl XLIII winner had football woven into nearly every chapter of his career. Yet, his departure from the network appears to have left a mark he didn’t expect.

“Monday has always been my football day. And so, in all honesty, I have not heard a single piece of football analysis on Monday. I cut the game on when the game comes on. If people are talking, I put it on mute. I’m not watching that. I’m like, I’m not, and I never watched a lot of sports TV anyway, but when I was a part of it, if it was on, like, I ain’t had no problem with it,” said Clark during his conversation with Matt Barnes on the All The Smoke podcast on Thursday.

The way Clark handled his separation from ESPN is understandable, given that his departure was anything but smooth. According to a report by The Athletic, the Worldwide Leader had originally planned to inform the former Super Bowl champion of his dismissal on Tuesday morning, alongside other employees affected by the layoffs.

However, things took an unexpected turn after ESPN began receiving media inquiries about Clark’s impending departure, with sports outlet OutKick preparing to break the news.

Caught off guard by the possibility that the news might leak before it could inform him, ESPN decided to accelerate the process. His immediate superior, ESPN executive Seth Markman, contacted Clark during a commercial break on NFL Live and informed him that the network was parting ways with him.

“Everybody that got laid off got told on Tuesday. Only one person got told on Monday on set. Me. That’s the distinction,” said Clark in his conversation at the Breakfast Club back in September.

One could argue that it wasn’t the firing itself that hurt Clark, but rather the way ESPN handled his departure. However, there were other reasons behind his frustration with the network.

While many believe Clark’s exit was primarily the result of structural changes at ESPN, the network and the former NFL safety had already been at odds since 2025.

On September 5, 2025, Ryan Clark and fellow ESPN analyst Peter Schrager clashed on Get Up while debating CeeDee Lamb’s performance in the Cowboys’ 24–20 loss to the Eagles. Schrager defended Lamb despite his costly fourth-down drop, but Clark strongly disagreed, making a controversial remark in response.

During that debate, Clark took what appeared to be a dig at Schrager.

“We shouldn’t do this on TV, and I apologize if people think this is rude, but that’s the non-player in you,” Clark told Schrager.

Schrager pushed back against Clark’s analysis, insisting that his assessment of Brown and Lamb’s performances was “not looking at fantasy football.”

“Don’t belittle me like that,” Schrager said. “I can come and say that, as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well.”

The friction was not limited to the on-air exchange; reports suggested tensions escalated further when the cameras stopped rolling during the commercial break.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN executives had grown unhappy with several of Clark’s decisions, with his on-air clash with Schrager standing out as a key incident.

“ESPN executives soured on Clark because of issues with some of his choices, a dynamic that peaked with an on- and off-air incident this past season involving colleague Peter Schrager,” Marchand wrote.

That said, Clark was quick to dismiss those claims on his own podcast, The Pivot, insisting that this was “not why I got fired.”

“Me and Peter don’t have an issue,” he said. “I would think if you asked him right now, obviously after what went on with us, there’s been nobody that’s been nicer to him.”

Although the circumstances surrounding his departure from ESPN may still sting, Clark wasted little time taking the next step. His podcast now has a Netflix contract, and he is also launching new shows.

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The post “I Put It On Mute”: NFL Legend Ryan Clark Makes Painful Admission About Not Being Able to Watch Peers After ESPN Exit appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.