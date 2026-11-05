WTA Finals Hot-Mic Controversy Grows as Cameras Pick Up Tense Elena Rybakina-Coach Exchange

Elena Rybakina KAZ celebrates after her victory celebration, joy, emotion, championship match, final, U.S. Open Championships, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx ©IMAGO/Hasenkopf

Elena Rybakina probably wishes someone had reminded her that the microphones were on during Wednesday’s practice session at Indian Wells. Perhaps then she could have avoided what she might have thought was a very private conversation with her coach from becoming the latest hot-mic buzz across tennis town.

Rybakina was practising on Stadium 2 ahead of the season-ending championship when microphones picked up a conversation with Stefano Vukov that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

“Stay here. I’m talking to you,” Rybakina appeared to tell her coach as they approached the net.

She reportedly repeated the instruction before they moved across the court to greet Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and her team. There was nothing more in that conversation. But even then, this exchange ticks, given their history.

Rybakina and Vukov Have Quite a History

Vukov has played a significant role in Rybakina’s rise over the past few years. He began working with her in 2019, when she was still outside the world’s top 200. Their partnership helped her develop into a Grand Slam champion, with the biggest breakthrough arriving at Wimbledon in 2022. She defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to claim her first major title.

But then came the controversy.

The WTA provisionally suspended Vukov in early 2025 after investigating his conduct toward Rybakina. An independent investigation resulted in a formal suspension. The coach denied wrongdoing, and Rybakina repeatedly challenged the decision. She also insisted she had never complained about how he treated her.

Speaking about the controversy, Rybakina said, “I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me.”

She also defended their working relationship in an earlier interview, explaining how much she valued his input.

“He helps me a lot. We have open dialogues, and we’ve worked already for four years,” Rybakina said.

The WTA eventually overturned Vukov’s suspension in August 2025. His reinstatement came after months of uncertainty around Rybakina’s coaching arrangements. Since then, the pair have continued working together, and their partnership has remained a talking point whenever their interactions attract attention.

So, yes, there’s history here. Quite a bit of it, actually. But that doesn’t mean we should turn a few seconds of practice footage into evidence of another falling-out. We don’t know what they were discussing, and the clip doesn’t tell us. What it does tell us is that the WTA’s microphones have been having a rather productive week.

Pegula’s Hot-Mic Rant About Andreeva

Rybakina was not the only player caught in an uncomfortable broadcast moment at Indian Wells. Earlier, Jessica Pegula’s conversation with her coach during a practice session attracted widespread attention after microphones picked up her criticism of Mirra Andreeva and the teenager’s coach, Conchita Martinez.

Pegula described the Russian as a “diva” who “needs to be humbled.” Her frustration apparently stemmed from Andreeva’s behaviour towards coach Conchita Martinez during the session, despite the teenager leading 4-0. But she wasn’t particularly impressed with Martinez, either.

“Conchita’s always been very nice to me, but I’ve lost a little respect for her,” she added.

Then came the part that really got people’s attention.

“If I was a coach and my girl, you just played four great games, and you’re up 4-0, and you’re mad at me, hitting balls at me … first of all, that’s disrespectful to the other person … like, shut the f*** up.”

Pegula also criticized Martinez for encouraging the teenager’s behaviour rather than correcting it. That being said, she even suggested Andreeva could become a better player than Coco Gauff if she had the American’s mentality.

“If she had Coco’s mentality, she would be better than Coco,” Pegula was heard saying.

The comments were particularly striking because Pegula and Gauff are in the same WTA Finals group, whereas Andreeva is in the opposite half of the draw. Pegula could therefore meet the Russian only if both players progress to the knockout stages.

WTA Apologizes for Hot-Mic Blunder

The WTA eventually removed the practice-session footage after Pegula’s comments began circulating online. Now they have also issued a formal apology.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, the tour said: “The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals. We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.”

FOS also reported that a source had told them that the microphones were intended to capture ambient noise rather than private conversation. But given the controversy, the practice livestreams would continue without audio following the controversy.

But these privacy issues seem to be a prevailing problem in tennis, mostly at Grand Slams, with so many cameras. Pegula for the matter of fact, has talked about it early this year.

“I’m not a fan of the cameras,” Pegula said.

She also complained about people filming players throughout their day, even in areas where they might reasonably expect some privacy.

It’s difficult to argue with her after this week. The WTA wants to give fans a closer look at the sport, but perhaps it should figure out where that access ought to end.

Rybakina Still Has a Title to Defend

All this is happening just as Rybakina prepares for one of the biggest tournaments of her season.

The Kazakh arrives at the WTA Finals as defending champion after beating Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s championship match. She’s also coming off a remarkable 2026 campaign, having defeated Sabalenka to win the US Open in September and securing the year-end world No. 1 ranking.

At the tournament draw ceremony, she acknowledged the expectations that come with her position at the top of the rankings.

“It is of course pressure because of all of the attention, but at the same time it’s motivation because you don’t want to lose. In this sport, you still need to work a lot,” she said, as reported by Reuters.

Rybakina has been placed in Group One alongside Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Noskova. She is scheduled to open her round-robin campaign against Noskova on November 8. Aryna Sabalenka leads Group Two, which also features Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

There is also a fitness question surrounding the defending champion. Rybakina withdrew from her quarterfinal at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with neck inflammation and pain. She subsequently explained that she wanted to be ready for the season-ending event.

For now, she’ll certainly have enough to think about without worrying about what the microphones might pick up next.

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