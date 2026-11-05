WTA Apologizes to Jessica Pegula and Others for Hot Mic Video, Confessing the Reality Behind the Situation

MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 15: Jessica Pegula of United States is seen during day five of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2026 in Mason, Ohio. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR207735 ©IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

The WTA has accepted full accountability after a hot-mic controversy involving Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva exposed a communication failure ahead of the 2026 WTA Finals. The apology came after a private conversation between Pegula and her coach was broadcast live, with the American making critical remarks about Andreeva.

“The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals,” the organization said in its statement. “We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.”

The tour had been livestreaming the practice sessions of its top eight players. But the WTA subsequently removed all practice-session livestreams from its YouTube channel. A tour source told Front Office Sports that the microphones were not meant to pick up conversations between players and coaches, only the ambient noise of practice, and that practice livestreams at the WTA Finals will continue, but without audio. However, clips of the conversation had already circulated widely on social media, and more clips kept surfacing even after the tour deleted its videos, putting Pegula at the center of an unexpected controversy just days before the season-ending championship.

The incident involved a conversation Pegula had with coach Mark Knowles after a joint practice session with Andreeva. The 32-year-old American discussed the teenager’s behaviour during their time on court and expressed frustration with how Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez, handled her player.

“I think she’s a nice girl, she’s just a diva. She needs to be humbled,” Pegula said about Andreeva. She also admitted that she had “lost a little respect” for Martinez, claiming the former Wimbledon champion “pokes” the teenager and “eggs on her behaviour.”

The comments followed a practice session in which Andreeva reportedly won four consecutive games against Pegula. The Russian had allegedly become frustrated during that stretch.

“If I were her coach and my player had just played four great games, she’s up 4-0, she gets mad at me and chases me down… I’d tell her not to talk to me like that,” Pegula told Knowles. She called that kind of behaviour disrespectful, saying she would tell her own player, “You’re up 4-0, like, shut the f*** up.”

However, the American’s assessment was not entirely critical. She praised Andreeva’s serve, movement, and overall ability before comparing her with Coco Gauff.

“It’s so funny how you see her and then you see Coco’s mentality. If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than her,” Pegula said. Knowles agreed with her assessment and replied, “Oh, definitely.” Pegula continued, “The serve, everything, all-around, and she moves just as good. But like mentally, she’s…”

Accounts differ on how the session ended. One version circulating online claimed that Andreeva and Martinez walked off early after the tension. Other viewers who watched the livestream before it was removed said the scheduled 45-minute session had simply run its course, with Andreeva and Martinez shaking hands with Pegula and her team before leaving. Pegula stayed behind with Knowles, and it was during that post-session conversation that the live microphones picked up her comments.

Pegula’s representative later toldThe Athletic that the American “had absolutely no idea” her conversation with Knowles was being livestreamed. The representative also confirmed that Pegula had reached out directly to those involved to apologize.

Elena Rybakina’s Tense Exchange With Stefano Vukov Adds to WTA Finals Hot-Mic Controversy

Pegula was not the only player whose practice-court conversation was captured by an open microphone at Indian Wells. A separate livestream caught Elena Rybakina exchanging words with her coach, Stefano Vukov, during a practice session involving Linda Noskova.

“Stay here. I’m talking to you!” Rybakina was heard telling Vukov as they walked towards the net. She also appeared to ask him to stand in a particular spot, saying, “Can you stand over here?” although the rest of their conversation was difficult to understand. The two then walked to the other side of the court to greet Noskova and her team.

The exchange attracted attention because of the complicated history between the pair. Rybakina and Vukov ended their coaching partnership in 2024 before reuniting in 2025. The WTA had also suspended Vukov following an independent investigation into his conduct towards the Kazakh player under its Safeguarding Code of Conduct.

The latest recording does not establish what prompted the exchange, but it added another unexpected moment to the controversy surrounding the practice livestreams.

Livestreaming practice sessions is common in tennis, including at the US Open and the BNP Paribas Open, which is also played at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Privacy has long been a sore point, though, especially at the Grand Slams, where cameras cover many backstage areas.

Earlier this year, Gauff criticized the presence of cameras at the Australian Open after footage showed her smashing a racket in an area where she believed she could have some privacy. The incident followed her quarterfinal defeat to Elina Svitolina in January. Gauff later called for “conversations” about which areas of the tournament have cameras, saying, “I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments don’t need to broadcast.”

Iga Świątek also questioned the extent of surveillance around players at a news conference the day after Gauff’s loss, arguing that they need space away from constant observation. “The question is, are we tennis players, or are we, like, animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop?” she asked.

She acknowledged the comparison was an exaggeration but said, “It would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to, I don’t know, have your own process and not always be observed.”

A Tennis Australia spokesperson said striking the right balance between promoting the players’ personalities and skills and ensuring their comfort and privacy was “a priority for the AO.” The other three Grand Slams responded to the players’ concerns by pledging either to review footage before it is broadcast or to consult players on which areas will and will not have cameras.

Pegula, who is a member of the WTA Players’ Council, has also previously supported concerns about tournament cameras. She backed Gauff over the Australian Open incident, saying, “I’m not a fan of the cameras. You’re just going about your day and feel like someone’s constantly filming you.” She added that she had seen people online zooming in on players’ phones, and said, “Literally the only time you’re not being recorded is when you’re going into the shower and going to the bathroom.” Her own experience at Indian Wells has now placed the issue under greater scrutiny.

The WTA Finals begin on November 8 and run until November 15. Pegula and Andreeva have been placed in separate groups, meaning they cannot meet during the round-robin stage. However, a semifinal encounter remains possible if both players advance. Interestingly, they have never faced each other in a singles match, although they have met in doubles and mixed doubles.

Trending Articles

The post WTA Apologizes to Jessica Pegula and Others for Hot Mic Video, Confessing the Reality Behind the Situation appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.