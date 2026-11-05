“I’m Tired of Being Critiqued”: Kevin Harvick Reveals How Chase Elliott Helped Him Walk Away From Cup Pressure

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 18: Kevin Harvick 62 Busch Lite Super Late Model prepares for qualifying for the Star Nursery Super Late Models during Star Nursery Classic on October 18, 2024 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Chris Williams/LVMS/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 18 Star Nursery Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon007241018082 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

When Kevin Harvick walked away from the NASCAR Cup Series in November 2023, he wasn’t exactly looking for another reason to spend his weekends at a racetrack. After 826 starts, 60 victories and a championship, the pressure had finally worn him down. He was tired of the constant criticism, the responsibility and the expectation to deliver every time he climbed into a race car. But retirement didn’t completely kill his love for racing. An unexpected conversation with Chase Elliott eventually helped Harvick see the sport differently.

“I got done racing, and I don’t know if you were the same way, but when I got done with Cup Racing, I was like, man, I don’t ever want to race again. I’m tired of being critiqued. I’m tired of the pressure. I’m tired of the responsibility. And one thing that really struck me a few years ago was Chase Elliott at Chili Bowl. He’s like, I just felt like I needed to step outside of my comfort zone and not worry about my result,” Kevin Harvick’s admission offers a glimpse into how much the competitive demands of NASCAR had taken out of him.

His career had been defined by high expectations, but stepping away from the Cup Series left him questioning whether he wanted to compete at all.

The pressure had followed Harvick from the very beginning of his Cup career. He entered NASCAR’s premier division in 2001 under extraordinary circumstances, replacing the late Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing. Harvick was suddenly carrying the expectations associated with one of the sport’s biggest names, with every performance attracting attention.

He delivered an emotional victory at Atlanta in just his third Cup start, but the responsibility that came with that opportunity never really disappeared. He eventually established his own legacy, winning 60 Cup races and the 2014 championship, yet the constant scrutiny remained part of the job.

That is where Elliott’s advice made an impression. Harvick recalled their conversation at the Chili Bowl, where the 2020 Cup champion explained that he wanted to step outside his comfort zone and compete without worrying about the result.

The idea sounded simple, but it was difficult for someone who had spent decades evaluating every detail of his performance. Harvick admitted it took several months before he could convince himself to head to a racetrack without expecting to run up front.

Eventually, he decided to put that mindset to the test at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. On June 28, 2024, Harvick made his Super Late Model debut in his No. 62 Chevrolet for the ASA Southern Super Series’ Busch Light 100. It was a different environment from the one he had known in Cup, and the competition included some of the country’s strongest short-track racers.

Bubba Pollard took the victory after working his way through the field, while Harvick finished 13th and off the lead lap. The race was an education for the former Cup champion, whose car also suffered mechanical trouble when its alternator failed. Harvick was frustrated after being lapped by Pollard and the other front-runners. But rather than letting the result dictate his entire evening, he got out of the car, had a beer and remembered what Elliott had told him.

That moment changed his outlook. Harvick realized he had enjoyed himself despite not being competitive at the front. He no longer needed a strong finish to justify spending a weekend at the racetrack.

Harvick is hardly the only former Cup star to remain involved in grassroots competition. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has continued racing Late Models at select events, while Tony Stewart has stayed connected to dirt racing and sprint cars. Their reasons and racing schedules differ, but they share an interest in competing outside the demands of a full-time Cup campaign.

For Harvick, that freedom now extends to how he manages his own team. He has told the crew that he is there to have fun. He will answer questions, make an effort and work on improving the car, but he does not want to feel obligated to review hours of footage or prepare a detailed race report after every outing.

If he wants to study the video, he will. If not, he can simply move on. He also enjoys working with his Super Late Model crew chief, Mark, whom he has known since his childhood days watching races at Mesa Marin.

His post-Cup career has given him plenty of other ways to stay involved. Harvick joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR analyst in 2024 and continues hosting Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. He is also a co-owner of the CARS Tour alongside Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Justin Marks, while helping establish the CARS Tour West with Tim Huddleston. Supporting short-track racing and creating opportunities for younger drivers have become important parts of his work beyond the cockpit.

Harvick still wants to win when he gets behind the wheel, but the difference is that a bad result no longer has to follow him home. Elliott helped him understand that racing could be rewarding without the pressure to prove anything. And after spending so many years carrying the weight of Cup competition, that might be the most valuable lesson he has taken into retirement.

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