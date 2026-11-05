“All Downhill From Here”: Kylie Kelce Shares Unique Birthday Message to Jason Kelce on Philadelphia Radio Show

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Jason Kelce may have another year before turning 40, but his wife, Kylie, is already making sure he knows what is coming. The former Philadelphia Eagles center turned 39 on November 5, and Kylie marked the occasion with a surprise call to the 94WIP Morning Show. Her birthday message quickly turned into another playful reminder of the age gap between them.

“I just thought, like, he’s almost 40, so it’s all downhill from here. I should catch him on the last birthday while he’s in the studio,” Kylie said during Thursday’s broadcast of 94WIP.

Jason was on the Philadelphia radio show when his wife called in. The two then joked about what turning 40 would mean for him, with Kylie making it clear she intends to keep reminding him that she is younger.

“Every time you hit a 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s all downhill from there.’ So you’re close to 40. That’s what it is now,” she added.

“That’s crazy to think about, to be honest with you,” Jason replied.

Jason was born on November 5, 1987, while Kylie was born on March 23, 1992. That makes him four years and four months older than his wife. The age difference has occasionally become a source of humor in their public conversations, with Kylie previously using nicknames such as “G-Pop” and “Silver Fox” when poking fun at Jason’s age.

Jason played along, while one of the hosts, who said he was 45, joked that Kylie would be leaving her husband 365 days from now. She dismissed the idea and explained that the age difference gives her a permanent advantage in their teasing.

“I’m forever younger than him,” Kylie said. “He’s older. So forever, I get to be like, ‘You’re pretty old, huh?’”

The exchange also offered a glimpse into the couple’s birthday plans. Kylie told the hosts they were heading out for dinner. She also joked about their early 5:30 reservation because she loves an “AARP special.” Jason agreed with the joke, and the couple exchanged birthday wishes before the conversation moved on.

The birthday call came during another busy period for the Kelce family. Jason has remained in the public eye since retiring from the NFL, through his work on New Heights with his brother Travis and his growing media presence. Kylie has also built her own profile with her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, and other projects.

Jason’s birthday also brought attention to the family’s life outside football. He and Kylie have four daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. Family photographs shared around his birthday have included trips to Disney World, holidays and moments with the children. The couple married in 2018 after meeting in 2014.

For Jason, turning 39 means one year remains before the milestone birthday Kylie has already started teasing him about. Judging by their radio exchange, she has no intention of letting him forget it.

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