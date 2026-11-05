Fired Analyst Ryan Clark Reveals ESPN Forced LSU Kyren Lacy Apology Before Wife Yonka Talked Him Out of Quitting: “Not This One”

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Ryan Clark says an apology he never wanted to give is part of the story of how his time at ESPN ended. Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, the former NFL Live analyst described being told he could not work unless he apologized for what he said about the case of former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, and how he planned to quit instead. His wife, Yonka, had a different idea, and a walk with her changed his mind.

But before that walk, ESPN Executive VP Dave Roberts had called Clark and told him he needed to apologize. Clark said he asked what for, since he felt he had not lied or misstated a fact.

“The next day, I was supposed to be on First Take. I said, ‘Babe, it’s not worth it to me to apologize for something that I just don’t feel like I’m wrong about,’” Clark said on the podcast on November 5. “We were walking, and she was just like, ‘Boo, I don’t think this is the hill for you to die on. Not this one. There may be another time when there’s something you have to take a stand on, and it makes sense, but not this one.’”

Lacy was a star LSU receiver who was arrested in January 2025 and charged with negligent homicide over his alleged role in a December 2024 crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall. He died by suicide in April 2025, two days before a grand jury was set to hear the case.

Clark had gone on SportsCenter after a Monday Night Football broadcast in October 2025 and declared Lacy innocent, adding that he should still be alive. The day after Clark’s comments, police released surveillance footage showing Lacy moving into the oncoming lane to pass several cars.

Clark then apologized on First Take, saying he knew Lacy personally but failed to meet his own standard for complete and up-to-date information.

Clark said the PR staff first wanted him to post a statement on social media, but his team pointed out that two other ESPN personalities had addressed the case on their own shows. They told him he could do the same on TV.

Clark’s ESPN run ended in July 2026, when he was among the employees laid off after about 11 years at the network. He was told on air during NFL Live on Monday, and other names reportedly let go included David Lloyd, Cam Newton and Bart Scott.

On his podcast The Pivot, Clark rejected the layoff label. “I wasn’t laid off. I was fired,” Clark said, arguing that ESPN used the layoffs as cover for a decision it had already made. He linked his exit to several issues, including his comments about Lacy. Clark also said OutKick later wrote about the ESPN figures who apologized, praising two prominent faces while criticizing him.

The Lacy case stayed disputed after Clark’s apology. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office later reported “several inconsistencies” in the Louisiana State Police investigation and said Lacy was back in the correct lane well before the crash.

Clark’s point is that he did not think he was wrong, and that his wife, Yonka, convinced him not to quit that day.

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The post Fired Analyst Ryan Clark Reveals ESPN Forced LSU Kyren Lacy Apology Before Wife Yonka Talked Him Out of Quitting: “Not This One” appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.