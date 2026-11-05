“Got Bamboozled”: Ex-Chiefs SB Winner Damien Williams Drops Blunt Take On Loss to Broncos as Franchise Gives Up AFC West Control

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The Kansas City Chiefs had everything under control in the matchup against the Denver Broncos, but a fourth-quarter cost them more than just another divisional game. The Chiefs surrendered an 11-point lead before losing 28-24 at Mile High. While the result has frustrated the Chiefs fandom, Super Bowl champion Damien Williams offered his perspective on the defeat.

Speaking on The Damien Williams Show, Williams said, “For me personally, like I said, I took a lot of positivity out of that game, and I’m just ready to keep rolling to see what they’ve got coming for us. Because like I said, we lost. I do not feel like we lost. I feel like we got bamboozled, but that’s neither here nor there. Referees, but hey, it was a tough one, though.”

The Chiefs traveled to Denver for their Week 8 divisional showdown on November 1. At the start, the Chiefs looked comfortable as the team was leading 24-13 entering the fourth quarter. The former running back was not fully convinced by the Chiefs’ defeat against the Broncos. While he questioned the referees, he also acknowledged that the Chiefs needed to execute better.

This win led Denver to climb to the top of the AFC West, as the Broncos responded to the Chiefs with 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, totally turning the game around.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix connected with Nate Adkins for a touchdown before he found rookie running back Jonah Coleman for a 51-yard reception that set the go-ahead score. Coleman ran into the end zone from five yards, leading Denver to a 28-24 win.

The Chiefs committed 11 penalties for 105 yards, while Harrison Butker missed a crucial 54-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. They also had a chance to reclaim the lead in the final seconds, but the Broncos’ defense refused to give up the goal line.

After a false start nullified what seemed to be a game-winning touchdown to Rashee Rice, Malcolm Roach sacked Patrick Mahomes on fourth down to seal the victory. Mahomes hinted indirectly that the officiating was biased after the game.

“I have not seen it, but it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that,” Mahomes said. “So, it couldn’t have been big, but it was called. At the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called. But a lot of times in those moments the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Head coach Andy Reid also agreed with Mahomes, saying, “I didn’t see it. That’s one man’s opinion. I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see a false start.”

Mahomes completed 30 of 41 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie Emmett Johnson also made an impact with his 73-yard touchdown reception, while Rashee Rice and Noah Gray found the red zone.

With Denver improving to 6-2 and the Chiefs falling to 5-2, the Chiefs gave up their divisional advantage. Williams may have focused on the positives from the performance and officiating bias, but the Chiefs now need to turn those positives into wins if it hopes to reclaim the AFC West.

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The post “Got Bamboozled”: Ex-Chiefs SB Winner Damien Williams Drops Blunt Take On Loss to Broncos as Franchise Gives Up AFC West Control appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.