‘Can’t See Him Grinding’: Bryson DeChambeau Faces Uncertain PGA Tour Future Amid LIV Shutdown

Ryder Cup – Afternoon Fourball Matches FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 26: Bryson DeChambeau of Team USA reacts after just missing his putt on hole 14 during the Ryder Cup – Afternoon Fourball Matches at Bethpage Black Golf Course on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, NY. Farmingdale Bethpage Black Golf Course NY United States Copyright: xAlxChang/ISIxPhotosx 5851 ©IMAGO/ISI Photos

The easy story says LIV’s wreckage will send every star back to the PGA Tour. The more interesting one is about Bryson DeChambeau,the name that doesn’t fit the script. LIV Golf is expected to pivot to liquidation after BC Partners walked away from its planned investment. On a November 5 episode of Dan on Golf, hosts Dan Rapaport and Alan Shipnuck asked where the league’s loudest believer ends up.

Their answer ended on the line the headline borrows. “He’s into the majors until 2029, and he could probably play Dubai or whatever, like these places that will throw him a bag to come, and he can film YouTube videos, and I just can’t see him like grinding to make the Tour Championship ever again.”

The final blow was player commitment. ESPN reported that around 30 golfers had committed to LIV 2.0 and about 10 more were undecided, but BC Partners pulled out when talks dragged on. The collapse follows Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund ending its support after 2026. A bankruptcy hearing on Thursday was expected to shift toward liquidating the league’s assets.

Several stars had already left. Jon Rahm was among former LIV players who publicly announced their exit from the new version.

Bryson DeChambeau was LIV’s most committed star. The hosts said he would probably have owned a big part of the league, calling it “the Bryson tour.” On Raj Shamani’s podcast, he said LIV 2.0 was “going to be done right” and would not compete against the PGA Tour. Those comments came before BC Partners pulled out.

October brought a shake-up. A judge approved LIV’s motion to reject the contracts of 19 golfers, and DeChambeau was among those released. Rahm, meanwhile, declined LIV 2.0 and said he would accept the same penalties as Brooks Koepka to return, though no talks have started.

Bryson DeChambeau had the chance to return to the PGA Tour in January. He was among the LIV Golf players eligible to return through the Returning Member Program but decided to stay with LIV. Brooks Koepka took the offer and agreed to pay a $5 million fine. He also accepted a five-year wait before becoming part of the PGA Tour’s equity programme.

However, the chance to return may now be gone. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp described the offer as a “one-time, defined window.” He has since said there are no plans to bring it back. The hosts discussed another possible option for DeChambeau. He could return for a few PGA Tour events, play in major championships, and avoid a full season on the Tour.

Another option could be a return through the European Tour. The hosts pointed out that Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have already played on the DP World Tour and are familiar with it. However, they found it difficult to imagine DeChambeau taking the same path. He is 33, and they believe he was not particularly happy with his time on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau could also choose a different path in the future. According to the hosts, his major championship exemptions run until 2029. He can also earn good money from appearance-fee events overseas. His YouTube channel gives him another source of income and a large audience without needing a Tour membership. However, these are the hosts’ opinions and not plans DeChambeau has announced.

For now, nothing is certain. DeChambeau has not revealed his next move, and the legal process surrounding LIV Golf is still ongoing.

But the hosts raised an interesting point. Most LIV stars could lose something if the league shuts down. DeChambeau, however, could lose a league in which he might have had an ownership stake. Whether he returns to the PGA Tour, plays a few big-money events, or focuses only on major championships will show what he wants from his career: a regular competition schedule or more control over when and where he plays.

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