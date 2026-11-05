Tony Stewart’s Star Driver Addresses NASCAR Truck Series Return Decade After Exit

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Tony Stewart’s return to the NASCAR Truck Series has brought an old question back into the spotlight: could his most accomplished dirt-track protégé follow him? The three-time Cup Series champion ended a decade-long absence from NASCAR competition in February, driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram at Daytona. He returned for another outing at Talladega in October, making two Truck Series appearances during the 2026 season. Now, his comeback has reopened the door to a possible return for one of his own star drivers, if the right opportunity comes along and it does not pull him away from the racing career he has worked so hard to build.

“If the opportunity’s right, I don’t think I would say no, but I think what I have to be personally careful with is creating other distractions that don’t necessarily run in line with what I have going on,” Rico Abreu told Taylor Kitchen recently.

Abreu is not ruling out another NASCAR Truck Series appearance, but he is not actively looking to make one happen either. His priorities are firmly rooted in sprint car racing, where he is chasing championships and building a brand that extends beyond his results on the track. A NASCAR opportunity would have to fit into that bigger picture rather than pull him away from it.

That commitment has been strengthened by his partnership with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. Abreu joined the organization for the 2026 season, taking over the No. 24 sprint car in the High Limit Racing Series. The move brought together two established names in dirt racing, but it also allowed Abreu to retain the core group that helped build his own operation. Crew chief Ricky Warner, car chief Zack Middlebrooks and mechanic Brady Forbrook made the move with him, preserving the chemistry that had become central to his team’s success.

The partnership is also the culmination of a friendship that stretches back to 2012. Abreu has spoken openly about Stewart’s influence on his career, recalling how the NASCAR champion offered him space to work after someone repeatedly broke into his shop. Abreu was initially hesitant to accept the help because he had always valued being independent, but Stewart made him feel welcome. He even stayed at Stewart’s place for several years during that period.

Abreu has described Stewart as a friend and mentor who helped him develop confidence and taught him lessons about leadership. Their professional relationship took years to materialize because both had established racing operations, but the timing finally worked in 2026. Stewart has also praised Abreu’s ability to build a strong team and represent its partners, making the driver a natural fit for TSR’s next chapter.

For Abreu, the move is about more than having a competitive car. He has spent years developing Rico Abreu Racing, building its infrastructure and investing in the business side of sprint car competition. In April, he showed off a new 7,500-square-foot race shop on a three-acre property near Indianapolis. The facility includes a machine shop, gym and dedicated space for the team’s equipment. Abreu explained that after spending years renting facilities, he wanted to invest in something of his own.

His commercial partnerships are another part of that growth. Carquest, SugarBee Apples, Waste Connections and Arc-Zone.com are among the brands supporting his 2026 program with TSR. The organization also announced partnerships with FloRacing and other companies for the No. 24 entry. For Abreu, maintaining those relationships and continuing to grow his profile are important parts of the work happening away from the racetrack.

His NASCAR experience, meanwhile, dates back to 2015. Abreu made his Truck Series debut at Phoenix before competing in the season finale at Homestead, where he finished 13th. That led to a full-time opportunity with ThorSport Racing in 2016, driving the No. 98 Toyota. He finished 13th in the championship standings. His best result came at Eldora Speedway, where he finished third.

Abreu returned to ThorSport for a one-off appearance at Eldora in July 2017. The dirt-track specialist had finished third there the previous year, making the event a natural opportunity to return. He was involved in an early multi-truck accident but continued racing. Later, a flat tire forced him to pit under green, and he eventually retired from the race, finishing 26th. Abreu has not competed in NASCAR’s national truck division since. His Truck Series stint ended a decade ago; the sprint car focus that emerged since then has only deepened.

Still, the racing landscape has changed considerably since his last appearance. Abreu pointed to the growing financial investment in sprint car racing and the competition between two streaming platforms for media rights to major events. He believes that battle for viewers will ultimately benefit teams and drivers, creating more opportunities across the discipline.

That is why he is reluctant to add another commitment simply for the sake of returning to NASCAR. Abreu has built his career around sprint car racing, and his partnership with Stewart gives him the resources and platform to keep pursuing High Limit championships. He would welcome the right Truck Series opportunity, but his closing thought in the interview made his position clear: sprint car racing is where his heart is.

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