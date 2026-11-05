"That’s You": Sophie Cunningham Reposts Blunt Take on What Needs to Change in America

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Sophie Cunningham has a blunt message for Americans after the 2026 midterm elections. However, it has little to do with who won or lost. The Indiana Fever star recently took to her Instagram Story to share a thought-provoking message about the role individuals play in shaping America’s future.

“One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections to change our lives and how little faith we’ve placed in our own ability to do the same,” the post read. “People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves… and THAT is a much bigger problem than most people realize.”

…the strength of a country is ultimately a reflection of the character, discipline, and standards of the people who make it up. That’s you,” wrote Cunningham, emphasizing personal responsibility as the foundation of national change.

The post in question was originally shared by entrepreneur and podcast host Andy Frisella and was also reshared on X by WNBA analyst Ejay Arrow. It argues that meaningful change begins with personal responsibility rather than political leadership. In other words, building a better America starts with individuals taking responsibility for improving themselves rather than relying solely on elections, politicians, or government policies to create change.

“We can keep changing the people in charge, passing new laws and arguing over which party has the answers, but until we change the culture fostering, producing and tolerating the problems we have as a society, nothing fundamentally changes,” the post further read.

This take comes after the Democrats secured a landslide victory in the US midterm elections. As per NBC, the Democrats have won 242 of the 435 seats up for election so far, crossing the 218-seat threshold required to win the majority.

In fact, the Democrats over-performed considering their 2024 presidential margins, flipping Republican strongholds such as Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and more.

Other portions of Cunningham’s post further reinforced the central message, warning that a population lacking discipline, education, and self-reliance is easier to control, and urging Americans to take responsibility for becoming the opposite. It also emphasized that no election, politician, policy, or law can replace the need for personal excellence, which it described as the foundation of a great country.

The post concluded by suggesting that the same habits that make someone a better American can also improve their own life, ultimately calling for individuals to become better versions of themselves to build a better nation. These are messages Cunningham appears to agree with, given her decision to reshare the post.

This is, in fact, not the first time Cunningham has shared her opinion on a politically related subject. However, unlike the opinion she shared about transgender athletes earlier in the season, the central message and idea behind this post do not appear to be as polarizing.

When Sophie Cunningham gave her opinion on transgender athletes in women’s sports, saying that she wanted to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” it unleashed a firestorm of culture-war debate across the WNBA.

The controversy triggered debates around the league, with players and coaches expressing sharply opposing opinions. Most notably, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve even wore a “Trans Kids Belong” T-shirt on the sidelines and criticized the narrative as problematic.

Beyond the debate, Sophie Cunningham’s comments also triggered a wave of demonstrations among fans, with different protests and counterprotests taking place at a number of game venues at the time. Cunningham herself was booed at several games.

Despite the backlash and intense public scrutiny, Cunnighma didn’t shy away from defending her views, stating, “I said what I said.”

However, the reception to her post so far has been much more tame. In fact, multiple fans agreed with the Fever star’s take on Ejay Arrow’s report. So it may be safe to say that Cunningham is unlikely to attract the same level of backlash by sharing this post, given its emphasis on personal responsibility and self-improvement rather than a divisive political issue.

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