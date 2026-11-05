Unrivaled Strengthens Upcoming Season Pool With Six New Players

Basketball: Unrivaled Final Mar 17, 2025 Miami, FL, USA Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray 12 takes a selfie with the trophy after winning the Unrivaled Championship game against the Vinyl BC at Wayfair Arena. Miami Wayfair Arena FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250317_SN__na2_0077 ©IMAGO/Imagn Images

Nine points from Haley Jones after her assignment to Rose BC from Unrivaled’s Player Development Pool showed how the league’s reserve system could contribute during the season. Now, as Unrivaled prepares for Season Three, it is building on that model with a move that extends beyond roster depth.

The league is welcoming Kaila Charles, Gabriela Jaquez, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa as five new participants, while Brittney Griner returns as an inaugural player. Unrivaled President of Basketball Clare Duwelius welcomed the five additions and highlighted Griner’s leadership in the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kaila, Gabriela, Raven, Ta’Niya and Olivia to Unrivaled, and fortunate that one of our inaugural Unrivaled athletes, BG, is going to provide invaluable leadership as part of this year’s Player Pool. Our Player Pool was instrumental to the success of the league last season, and this group will build on that impact.”

Griner’s inclusion brings a second dimension to the announcement, as her role will extend far beyond being available as a reserve player. While continuing to compete on the court, she will also pilot Unrivaled’s new Player Coach Development Program. This initiative allows her to receive mentorship from the league’s head coaches while gaining hands-on coaching experience.

How Unrivaled’s Player Pool Will Support Season Three

The official operating model is designed to keep the pool athletes game-ready by having them practice daily and work with a dedicated performance staff. They receive the exact same amenities available to permanent club athletes, and can be assigned to active rosters if injuries create temporary openings. The pool remains separate from the permanent club rosters; once a temporary assignment ends, the athlete returns to the pool until another opportunity arises.

Unrivaled initially introduced the structure as a six-player Development Pool before Season Two in September 2025, with Kiana Williams later joining the pool. The system saw documented use across four clubs, with three pool athletes receiving assignments. Aziaha James joined Phantom BC before later appearing for Hive BC, while Williams made her Unrivaled debut with Breeze BC. These examples demonstrate how the pool provided additional player availability across multiple clubs.

The incoming group combines significant professional experience with major collegiate achievements. Charles arrives after winning a 2026 WNBA championship with Golden State, where she recorded career highs of 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She is joined by 2026 No. 5 overall draft pick Jaquez, who helped UCLA win the national championship, and No. 10 pick Johnson, who won two NCAA titles at South Carolina and earned 2026 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The pool also brings immense proven scoring and veteran presence to the league. Latson, the No. 20 pick in the 2026 draft, led the nation in scoring at 25.2 points per game at Florida State before finishing her career at South Carolina. Nelson-Ododa set WNBA career highs in 2026 with 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while Griner brings vital league experience after averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game across her Unrivaled career with Phantom BC and Vinyl BC.

The reserve group will also have dedicated development oversight to ensure they remain prepared. Sed Everett is returning for his second season as the Player Pool’s coach, bringing more than 15 years of player-development experience to the role.

This six-player group gives Unrivaled additional roster depth, with athletes available to join clubs when injuries create openings. The expanded Player Pool builds on the league’s previous development model as it prepares for theSeason Three tip-off on January 8, 2027

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