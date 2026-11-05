Miami Alum Ray Lewis Delivers Emotional Message About “Unbearable Pain” 3 Years After Son’s Death

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Two Super Bowl championships and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame defined much of Ray Lewis’s football career. Away from the achievements that made him one of the NFL’s most recognizable linebackers, the former Miami Hurricanes linebacker has faced a personal loss that continues to stay with him.

Lewis has shared an emotional message on his official Instagram handle, opening up about the unbearable pain of losing his son, Ray Lewis III, more than three years ago. In the Instagram reel, the Pro Football Hall of Famer shared how the loss continues to affect his everyday life and encouraged people to turn towards faith, find peace, and keep moving forward.

“If you’ve ever lost a child, you’ll understand how unbearable the pain really is,” Lewis said. “You can’t, you, you can’t get up every morning and not think about him. I wear him around my neck every day of my life. Tonight I leave you with something that he always says. He said, ‘Dad, let’s make today a great day.’”

Lewis then shifted his message toward encouraging people to overcome their personal struggles through faith.

“Take the next 30, 60, 90 days. Every habit, every addiction that you have, replace it with God. Replace your worries with praise. Replace your stress with victories. And if you don’t ever do nothing else, God bless you, but don’t ever, ever stop moving. God bless you. Thank you,” he added.

Lewis III followed his father into football, playing at the University of Miami for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He later continued his college career at Virginia Union. At Coastal Carolina, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 19 tackles, while he finished the 2017 season at Virginia Union with 37 tackles.

The elder Lewis also played for the Hurricanes from 1993 to 1995 before the Baltimore Ravens selected him No. 26 overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. His son’s decision to pursue the same sport created another connection between their football journeys.

Lewis III’s death prompted tributes from his family and the football community. His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, spoke about the loss in an Instagram story, expressing disbelief and remembering his older brother. Virginia Union former coach Mark James also paid tribute, describing Lewis III as a hardworking player and saying it had been a pleasure to coach him.

In May 2024, the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced that an examination of Lewis III’s brain tissue had resulted in a diagnosis of Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The diagnosis was made by Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center. His family shared the findings to raise awareness about the risks of youth tackle football and support further CTE research. Unfortunately, he died from an accidental overdose.

The family said it hoped the findings would help educate parents and contribute to research into the condition. Ray Lewis also supported efforts to honor his son’s legacy through football-safety education.

The family also took steps to honor Lewis III through an event celebrating his life and encouraging football safety. In June 2024, Ray Lewis, along with his son’s mother, Tatyana McCall, and other family members, organized the RL3 Foundation’s inaugural Motivation Weekend in Apopka, Florida.

The event included a youth football camp and a 7-on-7 tournament, giving young players an opportunity to take part while learning about safety on the field. Lewis also spoke about how his son remained present in the lives of those who loved him.

With his latest message, Lewis has once again brought attention to the personal loss behind his son’s legacy. As he continues to carry Ray Lewis III’s words with him, the way his family keeps his memory alive also raises a question about how his son’s influence may continue to shape the next generation.

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