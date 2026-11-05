“This Is Another Setup”: Shilo Sanders Vents Frustration With Reporters Over Shedeur Sanders’ Latest Press Conference

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado Nov 29, 2024 Boulder, Colorado, USA Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders 2 and safety Shilo Sanders 21 before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20241129_szo_ac4_0024 ©IMAGO/Imagn Images

Ever since Shedeur Sanders signed with the Cleveland Browns last year, the same old questions follow him everywhere: What’s his status on the depth chart? Is he ever going to start? How does he feel about being the backup? Now, there’s a brand-new addition to that list: why did he decide to finally sign an agent? But Shedeur’s brother, Shilo Sanders, is completely over it, calling the whole situation way too predictable.

Shedeur hired Adie von Gontard, the CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, on October 14 as the first agent of his playing career. And following this, many reporters had a few questions about the hiring, which they asked the Browns QB on Wednesday, November 4.

“In the process of hiring an agent, is that just a natural development in your career?” a reporter asked.

However, Shilo Sanders seemed offended by the media’s treatment of his brother. As such, rather than ignoring the media noise, Shilo has gone on the defensive, blasting the reporters for pushing what he believes is a negative, non-factual agenda against Shedeur.

“Bro, everybody has an agent. This is another setup question. Man, let me just be a reporter for the Browns, because I can actually ask some good questions,” Shilo said during his Kick livestream.

Like Shilo Sanders, even his younger brother, Shedeur, questioned the seriousness of such questions during a media interaction ahead of the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.

“What that got to do with this game?” Shedeur asked in return. “Nothing,” the reporter replied.

Shilo has been a staunch supporter of Shedeur. After being brothers to being teammates across their collegiate careers in Jackson State and Colorado, the two had each other’s backs in various instances. That support remained constant even when Shedeur Sanders became an integral part of the Browns QB room.

However, Shilo’s frustration with the Browns media extends far beyond the agent question. He went viral for launching a scathing public critique against long-time, award-winning Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot as well earlier this year.

It started with Cabot sharing her opinion on Deshaun Watson being the potential favorite to land the Browns QB1 job ahead of the regular season.

However, Shilo took this as an offense against his brother, Shedeur Sanders, and accused Cabot of letting personal emotion guide her work and harboring a hateful agenda aimed at setting Shedeur up to fail by constantly framing him as an unserious backup to Watson.

To that end, he even told the veteran reporter to “go make a sandwich” and to “chill” with the opinion-based comments. While the way Shilo handled the situation may seem controversial, it showed to what extent he is ready to defend his brother.

The reporter’s recent question about Shedeur Sanders hiring an agent somewhat drew a similar wrath from Shilo Sanders. After all, in a few hours, Shedeur might be starting for the Browns for the first time in the 2026 season as QB1 Deshaun Watson is out with a mandatory NFL concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit during their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Dillon Gabriel stands as another option for the team, it will be interesting who Cleveland hands over the QB1 role for the game against the Saints on November 8.

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