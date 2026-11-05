Marina Mabrey Responds to Resurfaced Viral Heated Courtney Williams Exchange After Unrivaled Pairing

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It seems that life has come full circle for Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams. Not so long ago, the duo was grabbing each other in an on-court altercation when the Lunar Owls played the Vinyls BC in an ‘Unrivaled’ matchup last season. However, as the squads for Unrivaled’s third season were announced on Wednesday, Marina Mabrey couldn’t help but give her humorous take as she landed on the same team as Courtney Williams.

After Williams commented about their pairing on a post by B/R W Sports, Mabrey chipped in with her witty reply as well.

“damn no more fights,” wrote Mabrey.

The incident between Mabrey and Williams is fresh in the fans’ memories. With 4:27 left in the second quarter of the game, both Mabrey and Williams went for a loose ball. As Mabrey grabbed it and started to dribble towards the basket, her shot attempt was blocked by Williams, who was defending her throughout this whole sequence. After Williams knocked the ball away from Mabrey, the two got into a scuffle and had to be separated by teammates. Both players were awarded technicals for their conduct.

The sequence makes sense when you factor in both players’ personalities on the court. Neither shies away from a fight, either physical or verbal and are always keen to let the other side know what’s on their mind.

This is evident from the fact that Mabrey has been at the center of a few altercations this season in the WNBA. During a game against the Indiana Fever in August, Mabrey and Kelsey Mitchell got into a heated face-to-face exchange after a physical off-ball play. Both players were assessed double technical fouls.

Before this incident, in July, Arike Ogunbowale and Mabrey got tangled up and exchanged words, resulting in a technical foul being assessed to Mabrey.

And not too far behind, Courtney Williams had a brief, physical on-court tangle and aggressive contact while trying to snatch the ball away from Angel Reese during a matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky in August.

However, the fans love both of these players, and their fiery on-court personas have a little to do with it. With both of them on the same team, one can only wonder how the games will shape up.

“That team bout to have so many crashouts 😂😂,” one fan wrote.

With all other squads also announced, Unrivaled will soon kick off for its third season.

Unrivaled Gears Up for the 2027 Season

The league announced its six-player rosters for the upcoming 8-week season. Teams will play a 14-game schedule, facing each opponent twice, anchored by a midseason 1-on-1 tournament offering an independent prize pool. The league utilizes an annual draft system, meaning the players from last year’s Mist BC championship roster (Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Veronica Burton, Alanna Smith, Li Yueru, and Allisha Gray) will compete on different teams this season.

Breeze BC will feature Paige Bueckers, Kahleah Copper, Dominique Malonga, Kaitlyn Chen, DiJonai Carrington, and Monique Billings. Hive BC will have Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Cameron Brink, Natisha Hiedeman, Rae Burrell, and Naz Hillmon.

Laces BC will feature Jackie Young, Gabby Williams, Jessica Shepard, Marine Johannes, Maddy Siegrist, and Satou Sabally. Lunar Owls BC will play with Courtney Williams, Marina Mabrey, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins, Sydney Taylor, and Temi Fágbénlé.

The Mist BC squad consists of Veronica Burton, Bridget Carleton, Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Kiki Rice, and Izzy Harrison. Phantom BC will have Kelsey Plum, Kayla McBride, Aaliyah Edwards, Natasha Cloud, Tiffany Hayes, and Li Yueru.

Rose BC will have Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin, Aziaha James, Lexie Hull, and Kayla Thornton. Vinyl BC will feature Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada, Flau’jae Johnson, and Aneesah Morrow.

While Unrivaled players sign directly with the league, including over 75% on multi-year deals, several notable players will not participate this season. Aliyah Boston is sidelined following offseason knee surgery, and Kate Martin will also not be present. Furthermore, Rickea Jackson, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Jewell Loyd will not return to the league this year.

Select top players are expected to earn base salaries over $350,000. Additional league compensation includes a $600,000 championship prize pool that distributes $50,000 to $100,000 to each player on the winning team, plus a $200,000 to $250,000 prize for the winner of the midseason 1-on-1 tournament.

Unrivaled begins its season on Jan. 8 in Boston, which serves as the first of multiple new cities added to the league’s schedule this year.

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