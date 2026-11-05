Golden State Valkyries Championship Parade Draws an Estimated 400,000 Fans in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Gabby Williams 1 of the Golden State Valkyries dances during the Golden State Valkyries 2026 WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA Championship parade on November 4, 2026 at The Embarcadero in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire WNBA: NOV 04 Valkyries Championship Parade EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261104030 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Just two years ago, it seemed unfathomable that 400,000 people would turn up for a victory parade celebrating a women’s team. Yet, this is precisely what was on show in the Bay Area on Wednesday, as the Golden State Valkyries’ championship parade made its way from the Ferry Building to King and 2nd Street in San Francisco. The Bay turned lavender as fans thronged along the Embarcadero to celebrate this historic moment with their team.

Amid crowds chanting “GSV,” players popped champagne and threw beads to the attendees. Along the route, Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes were among the players who temporarily exited their buses to sign autographs and interact with fans.

Set against the Oakland estuary near the Jack London ferry landing, the morning festivities opened at 10 a.m. with Valkyries broadcaster Jordan Kent introducing the organization’s personnel. The event highlighted Gabby Williams’ local Oakland roots, with Mayor Barbara Lee specifically calling the Finals MVP to the front of the stage. When given the microphone later in the ceremony, Williams expressed her appreciation with a blunt, expletive-laden tribute to her teammates.

The Valkyries were trailing Game 7 of the Finals by six points. Their leader, Gabby Williams, was restricted to just two points in the first half. It all seemed to be going away for them. However, Williams showed up big time in the second half, dropping a record 28 points, and the Valkyries took home the title, winning the series 4-3.

Along the parade route, the Valkyries’ ferry boat had Gabby Williams and Natalie Nakase in the cockpit, who drove the boat with the crew guiding them. This is exactly what has dictated the Valkyries season. Nakase laid down the vision and the way, and Williams executed it skillfully.

This victory celebration represents a structural shift for Bay Area sports, hosting a title parade for a professional women’s franchise on such a large scale. The Valkyries’ championship, built on a platform of team cohesion and equity, makes them the first women’s organization to join the region’s legacy of professional sports titles.

Natalie Nakase, as usual, hailed the fans for their continued support throughout the year.

“All season long, our fans have proven over and over again why they’re the best in the world,” Nakase said. “I can’t even express how amazing it was to finish off this Finals series in front of them in Ballhalla, to celebrate everything we’ve poured into each other to become champions. This is as much theirs as it is ours. We can’t wait to bring the 2026 WNBA Championship Trophy to them and celebrate what we’ve accomplished together.”

For some fans, such as Andrea Robinson, an atmosphere like this is an integral part of the Bay’s culture.

“As far as basketball goes, growing up, being a part of the Bay, being a part of just the festivities and the culture, I’ve been tuning in, so, yeah, I think it’s hard. think it’s awesome… I think that speaks volumes for the Bay. We put on every time. Every time,” Robinson said, per USA Today.

With the first title in the bag, the focus now shifts to the future for the Valkyries.

Valkyries Will Look To Build On Their Success

Joe Lacob had one goal for Natalie Nakase when he hired her: Get a championship within the first five years. Nakase has achieved the goal in just two years. So this gives Golden State management the perfect opportunity to build a team that can consistently go deep in the postseason in the coming years. They do have the squad for it as well.

At 30, Gabby Williams is well within her prime. This season, Williams added weight to her first season as an All-Star starter with a highly impactful postseason stretch. After leading Golden State in a semifinal sweep over A’ja Wilson and the defending champions, Williams drove the Valkyries’ championship run by orchestrating second-half comeback victories in both Game 1 and Game 7 of the Finals. She finished the Finals averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Veronica Burton, who is only 26, anchored the Valkyries’ backcourt as a two-way point guard whose late-game responsibilities expanded during the Finals. Following her execution to close out a pivotal Game 4 win and her final free throws in Game 7, Golden State enters the offseason with both Burton and Williams secured under contract for the next two years.

Looking ahead, Golden State retains Kiah Stokes, Kaila Charles, Janelle Salaün, and Justė Jocytė through the 2027 season. Although Jocytė remained out of the primary rotation during the Finals, the 20-year-old rookie provides the roster with a sizable guard for future development.

All things considered, the Valkyries possess the pieces to challenge for the title in the coming years. And the “Balhalla” would expect nothing less at this point.

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