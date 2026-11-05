Project B Adds Four New Stars as Global League Roster Reaches 28 Players

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 15: Chloe Bibby 55 of the Chicago Sky looks on after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Seattle Storm on July 15, 2026 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA JUL 15 Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260715014 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

With the 2026 WNBA season over, attention now shifts to players’ postseason activities and engagements. Project B, an alternative league gearing up for its inaugural season, incentivizes players by offering equity in addition to base salaries, a compensation model that is becoming increasingly standard in other emerging leagues. As a result, more and more players are joining the league, with a significant presence of international talent among the 28 players signed so far.

As the upcoming season and the roster continue to take shape,the league announced the signing of four new players, per Colin Salao of Front Office Sports, namely, Chloe Bibby, Nia Coffey, Michaela Onyenwere, and Veronika Voráčková.

Project B’s Chief Basketball Officer, Alana Beard, gave her thoughts on this development and expressed confidence in the league and the signed players.

“Each of these players brings something special to Project B, from their competitive experience and versatility to their ambition to help grow the game globally,” Beard said.

“We’re building a roster that showcases the depth of talent in women’s basketball around the world, and we’re excited to welcome Veronika, Michaela, Chloe and Nia as we prepare for our first season.”

For Chloe Bibby, this marks another positive step this year in her professional career, as in early August, the Minnesota Lynx signed the 28-year-old forward after a successful stint as a Development Player for the Chicago Sky. Bibby previously competed in Minnesota’s training camp under Cheryl Reeve in 2022.

“Project B is bringing a fresh perspective to women’s basketball, combining elite competition with culture, entertainment, and a truly global stage,” Bibby said. “I’m looking forward to being part of this first season.”

While Michaela Onyenwere averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Mystics this season, Bibby’s signing comes in line with what we are used to seeing from Project B.

Right at the outset, Project B has emphasized international talent. Of the 28 players announced for Project B, over 12 nationalities are represented. The global group consists of Jonquel Jones (Bahamas); Kamilla Cardoso (Brazil); Li Meng (China); Valériane Ayayi and Leila Lacan (France); Justė Jocytė (Lithuania); Leonie Fiebich (Germany); Awa Fam (Spain); Mai Yamamoto (Japan); Alanna Smith and Chloe Bibby (Australia); Park Ji-Hyun (Korea); Antonia Delaere (Belgium); and Eliška Joklová and Veronika Voráčková (Czechia). Additionally, the roster includes Serbian-American Angela Dugalić and Nigerian-American Michaela Onyenwere.

However, there is still no clarity regarding the league’s roster size. While initial estimates suggested the 66-player mark, comprising six 11-woman rosters, there has been no update from Project B’s management about the final capacity. While a spokesperson confirmed to Front Office Sports back in September that the 66-player plan was still active, the league did not verify that number when contacted again ahead of Wednesday’s latest roster announcement, per a FOS report.

Despite being at its nascent stage, Project B has already attracted quite a few big names to its fold. However, there is still some doubt about one such name and her participation.

Kelsey Mitchell Still Part Of Project B’s Inaugural Season

Back in April this year, Kelsey Mitchell noted that the introduction of seven-figure WNBA salaries will likely allow her to stop playing overseas during the offseason. But Mitchell has already committed to Project B’s inaugural season.

“Where I’m at in my career now, I’d rather play it smart,” Mitchell said earlier. “Make sure my body is what it needs to be. And then also, respecting my craft. I feel like sometimes when you go overseas, you lose sight on some of the perfecting of the skills that you miss out on just because you’re going to try to make a couple dollars.”

“I got a soul so I’d rather make sure that I’m right before I want to keep going overseas and missing out on a lot.”

Project B has so far announced four of its international stops. This includes a training camp in Seoul, Korea, from January 6 to January 12, and the first competition will be hosted in Hangzhou, China, from January 19 to January 24. Tokyo, Japan, and Valencia, Spain, have also been announced as stops.

Clarifying Mitchell’s current status, a Project B spokesperson told Front Office Sports that she remains signed to the organization and is scheduled to play in its upcoming inaugural campaign.

Fans remain excited for the new league and the brand of basketball they ultimately aim to showcase.

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