Urban Meyer Fuels Rivalry Tension With “Good vs. Evil” Remark About Former Team's Week 10 Game

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The Utah-BYU rivalry has always been about more than what happens on the field. The red and blue divide has become a major part of the Holy War, with both sides taking pride in their traditions and the history between the programs. During one particularly intense period, blue pens and markers were reportedly banned from Utah’s football facilities, while players and staff were encouraged to refer to BYU as “The Team Down South” rather than use the Cougars’ name.

That rivalry is back in focus as Utah and BYU prepare to meet in Week 10. The matchup carries plenty of importance for both teams as they look to strengthen their positions in the Big 12. But the buildup has also brought back memories of a former Utah coach who never shied away from adding a little extra fire to the rivalry, especially with a remark about his former team.

“This is red versus blue, man. This is good versus evil,” former Utah head coach Urban Meyer said while discussing the Holy War on a recent episode of The Triple Option podcast, as co-host Mark Ingram let out an incredulous laugh, asking, “Good versus evil?”

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Meyer framed the rivalry in terms of color and moral intensity, with the ‘good versus evil’ remark serving as shorthand for the competitive divide. He made his pick for the winner, and as expected, the veteran coach backed the Utes to go all the way this Saturday.

“I’m taking Utah at home. That’s an emotional pick because this game is, I’ve told you, rivalry games, Mark, you can throw everything out the door,” Meyer added after co-host Mark Ingram asked him which side represented evil.

Meyer coached Utah from 2003 to 2004 and went unbeaten against BYU during his time with the program, finishing 2-0 in the rivalry. His approach helped turn the matchup into an even more personal contest. The reported restrictions around the color blue and the nickname for BYU became part of the stories that followed his tenure.

Calling BYU “evil” carries real weight coming from a coach who never lost to them. Meyer’s choice of words gives the Cougars fresh bulletin-board motivation and fires up both fan bases on social media, proving how quickly an old rivalry quote can reignite real tension heading into game day. For many fans, it was another example of the kind of dramatic language that has long been part of the Holy War.

Interestingly, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has also spoken positively about Meyer’s influence on the rivalry. He has credited the former Utah coach with helping build the passion and intensity that make the matchup such a major event for both fan bases.

Meyer has also shown that his view of BYU has become more balanced over the years. He has praised quarterback Bear Bachmeier, even calling him his favorite player in college football. He has also spoken highly of the Cougars’ chances as a playoff contender, showing that his respect for the program can exist alongside his old rivalry spirit.

The timing makes Meyer’s comments hit even harder. This isn’t just a game of pride. Both programs enter Week 10 ranked in the top 10 with direct Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff spots on the line. Adding public trash talk to a high-stakes, first-year matchup for Utah head coach Morgan Scalley turns an already massive playoff eliminator into an absolute pressure cooker.

With the rivalry’s history, the conference stakes, and Meyer’s latest comments all adding to the buildup, there should be plenty of attention on the two programs when they meet.

Meyer, meanwhile, is already looking forward to the contest. He described it as a game he cannot wait to watch and suggested it could be a memorable one. His comments have certainly brought the old red-versus-blue debate back into the spotlight, just as the two teams prepare to renew one of college football’s most heated rivalries.

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