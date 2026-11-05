"Just Ridiculous": Shaq & Charles Barkley Loss For Words by 'Sick' Victor Wembanyama's Historic Night vs Mavs

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By now, the league should have gotten used to the mind-numbing stat line that Victor Wembanyama posts every odd night. Last night, it was one such event. And Inside the NBA captured the event’s unsurprising nature on camera. Yet, his latest performance left two of the league’s most outspoken analysts struggling to find the right words. But there’s something surprising about the event: Wemby wasn’t 100% on the court!

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley tried to make sense of the occurrence, as the French man recorded his career-high.

“What the hell am I supposed to say? Hey, America, I wish I could just make up something that sounds smart. Just look at this stuff. This is just ridiculous, man. I mean, it is flat-out amazing,” Barkley said, reacting to Wemby’s highlights on Inside the NBA.

Mind you, Chuck said this at halftime.

Victor Wembanyama had already piled up 29 points and 15 rebounds before the break, and Barkley could barely get through the assignment.

Following the game, Shaq had enough time. He had prepared what to say. The big man made a noteworthy comparison, something that legends don’t play around with: A Kobe Bryant comparison.

“We’ve never seen a player like him doing the things he can do. I wonder if he said, coming into the game, I need to score 50 tonight. I played with a guy who was like that, Kobe Bryant, rest in peace. But that’s how you respond when you have a bad game. Listen, he came out; in the first half, he was focused and played to his size, scoring a lot of points from two early. Wasn’t really making it from three, but it didn’t matter. He was doing everything else. And again, when you’re a great player, you never want to have two bad games in a row, but when you have a game before that, and you come back like that, no slumps.”

Victor Wembanyama finished with 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks in the Spurs’ 112-111 win over the Mavericks. It was a career high in scoring and a performance that placed him in rare company.

He became just the second player in NBA history, alongside Bob McAdoo, to record a 50-point, 20-rebound, five-block game. His 52-24-8 line also made him the first player to reach that exact combination.

The scale of the performance becomes clearer when set against his previous outing.

Victor Wembanyama managed only 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting in a win over the Utah Jazz, a quiet night by his standards. Two days later, he had 29 points and 15 rebounds by halftime alone.

The turnaround was not simply a matter of finding his shooting touch; he controlled the glass, protected the rim and kept producing even when his three-point shot was not falling.

There was another detail that made the night more striking. Speaking after the game, Wembanyama revealed that he had been ill for some time:

“I haven’t been feeling great lately. I’ve been sick for a while, and today I felt like I got my legs back. So it should be more like this more often,” he said at the presser.

That admission changes the context of the Utah performance.

But it also makes his closing remark worth watching. Wembanyama suggested that feeling healthy could help him produce at this level more consistently.

For Shaq, the Kobe comparison was about the response after a poor game, not just the scoring total. Barkley, meanwhile, had little interest in getting creative with what he had seen in elaborate analysis.

The Spurs have a young star whose combination of scoring, rebounding, and rim protection is already stretching historical comparisons. If Victor Wembanyama is right about getting his legs back, the rest of the league may have to prepare for more nights like this.

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