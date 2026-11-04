Prayers Flood In From Robert Griffin III & Others for Soccer Player Who Tragically Passed Away After On-Field Collision

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30-year-old Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel suffered an on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during their Spanish La Liga match on November 2, which sent him into cardiac arrest. A day later, he passed away in the hospital. Following his death, sports fans and players from across the world, including former quarterback Robert Griffin III, began offering their condolences.

On November 3, Griffin reshared a La Liga News X post that wished for de Miguel’s speedy recovery following the severe collision, adding the tragic update in his own caption.

“Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Jesus de Miguel of CD Tenerife,” Griffin wrote. “Jesus De Miguel went into cardiac arrest on the field from this EXCESSIVELY DANGEROUS tackle from FC Andorra’s goalkeeper Jesús Owono during their match. He was in stable condition at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz on Monday night, but his neurological condition worsened overnight and he passed away this morning.”

The Monday game between Tenerife and Andorra was already in overtime, with both teams tied at 2-2. Miguel was racing across the midfield in hopes of receiving the ball that one of his teammates had kicked into the air. Owono, who came rushing out from towards the goalpost in an attempt to hinder de Miguel, jumped high to intercept the ball. But he ended up hitting the forward striker in the chest with his knee before the impact sent him flying through the air.

Miguel was seen collapsing to the ground on his knees with his hands clutching his chest before lying down motionless. Both teams began gesturing for the medical team to assist them urgently on the field, and the medical staff continued to treat de Miguel for five minutes right there on the field before sending him to the hospital via ambulance.

Owono was given a straight red card for the move. The match was also abandoned soon after the incident.

ESPN reported that since all unnatural deaths, including accidents suffered during contact sports, were liable to judicial investigation, the Spanish police have opened an investigation into the player’s death, citing possible ‘involuntary manslaughter’ since Owono led with his knee. However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui told the media that criminal proceedings were unlikely.

After learning about de Miguel’s death the next day, the Spanish Football Federation canceled all matches scheduled for Tuesday as a mark of respect for the deceased player. UEFA also announced that it would observe a period of silence before all games held this week to mourn de Miguel.

Condolences for de Miguel began pouring in on Griffin’s post as well.

“Absolutely pray for the player who passed and his family. If you truly follow Christ’s teachings, you also need to pray for the goalkeeper, who I can guarantee you regrets his involvement in this tragedy with every fiber of his being and will suffer greatly as a result”, former baseball player Ryan Hancock wrote.

“50/50 ball. Excessively dangerous is hindsight”, one sympathetic fan posted.

“The goal keeper led with his knee. That’s the problem. Otherwise it wouldn’t have been so dangerous,” another commenter pointed out.

“Damn you have to feel for the goalkeeper. He will probably never play the sport he loves the same. RIP Alameda,” one X user wrote.

“Heartbreaking. 30 years old. Rest in peace Jesús de Miguel. Prayers for his family and everyone at CD Tenerif,” one comment said.

“A lot of people saying it was dirty yet look at the reaction of the opposing players.. just a bad play/deal all around,” another poster commented.

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