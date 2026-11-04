“Warriors Should Have Five Titles”: Stephen A. Smith Brings Up LeBron James Moment That Cost Golden State After Draymond Green Recent Ejection

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Draymond Green’s first ejection of the season has once again put his on-court behavior under scrutiny. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry were quick to downplay the incident after they rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 116-113. But Stephen A. Smith saw a bigger concern. For him, the Golden State Warriors’ star’s latest outburst brought back memories of a costly moment from the 2016 NBA Finals, when his absence helped change the course of the series.

The ESPN analyst even brought up Green’s past comments about attending therapy and how it had helped him manage his emotions. Smith believed that work should have helped Draymond avoid losing control in moments like Monday’s.

“It was at that time that we learned from Draymond Green that he has been in therapy,” he said on his YouTube channel. It was at that time that Draymond Green informed us how therapy not only makes you a better man and a better human being but also a better player because it helps you maintain your composure in the face of adversity. You are allowed to comport yourself, and as a result, don’t become prey and prisoner to the moment at hand thereby unleashing or just venting in the way that we know that he knows how to do so.

“The point is when you get yourself ejected, this is what I think about what I think about Draymond Green. I can’t help it. Warriors should have five titles. That’s what I think about when I think about Draymond Green and getting ejected. I think about the dude that did get dumped to the floor by LeBron James in 2016 and kicked his feet up after he got thrown to the floor and the NBA steps in and gives LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers the stimulus package of suspending Draymond Green because he had accumulated an abundance of techs.”

The Warriors’ star wasn’t available for Game Five of the Finals. His absence was compounded when Andrew Bogut got hurt in that game, while Andre Iguodala’s back issues surfaced in Game 6. The Cavs won Game 5, and many still think it was the catalyst for their epic comeback.

Draymond Green returned in Game 6 and then somewhat made amends in Game 7 by scoring a game-high 32 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. He played the offensive game of his life by converting 6 three-point attempts. If the Warriors had won, then the Finals MVP would surely be in his cabinet. But that effort wasn’t enough.

Now the incident itself was not particularly complicated. Early in the third quarter, Draymond Green tangled up Suns center Khaman Maluach to stop a layup attempt and then threw him to the floor. Maluach still completed the basket. Dillon Brooks immediately ran over to protect his teammate, and the two got into a heated exchange.

The Warriors star received two technical fouls, ending his night early as Golden State trailed 67-57. Now, Smith’s concern goes beyond one ejection. He pointed to Draymond Green’s disciplinary history, citing a high number of postseason technical fouls, among the most of any player since his debut.

The former DPOY has also served six suspensions across his career, including the 2016 Finals ban for accumulating flagrant-foul points and his 2023 playoff suspension for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. That’s why Stephen A. Smith stated what he wants from the Warriors veteran.

“But I also need him to be as droid and smart as we know he is in not taking the bait and avoiding getting ejections. That’s what I need. And anytime I see something that’s to the contrary of that, I get concerned.”

While the ESPN analyst was concerned, the Warriors team felt otherwise. Kerr saw it as part of the competition. “That’s just the greatest NBA basketball players on earth competing. Nothing serious happened.” Curry also backed his teammate, saying, “He lit a fire in all of us. We had to respond. I’m glad we did.”

It seems the ejection on Monday won’t have lingering problems. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that there was no indication that ejection will cost further suspension for Draymond Green.

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The post “Warriors Should Have Five Titles”: Stephen A. Smith Brings Up LeBron James Moment That Cost Golden State After Draymond Green Recent Ejection appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.