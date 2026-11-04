Days After Hiring Randy Flores, Jim Crane’s Astros Linked to Two Names to Replace Joe Espada

©IMAGO/Pond5 Images

After dismissing Dana Brown in August, the Houston Astros hired Randy Flores as its new general manager. The Astros declined to renew Joe Espada’s contract after 3 seasons managing the team. Flores took the GM role on October 30, with the managerial search already underway, and they seem to have two candidates in mind.

The Houston Astros are making major changes after dismissing Dana Brown in August, and the club hired Randy Flores as its new general manager on October 30th. The Astros then declined to renew Joe Espada’s contract after 3 seasons managing the team. The Astros began their managerial search before Flores arrived, with interviews already underway when he took the GM role. And they seem to have two candidates in mind.

“I can confirm that two names are currently under consideration: Brad Ausmus and Albert Pujols,” said Jon Morosi.

“We hope to get that filled very quickly,” owner Jim Crane said about the vacancy.

Crane said Flores would lead the process after interviews began before Flores even arrived. The decision follows a season of roster collapse. The Astros won the AL West but collapsed in October, swept by the White Sox. Their pitching staff used a franchise-record 19 starters and issued 650 walks; the outfield finished with a .662 OPS.

While injuries and roster gaps played a role, Espada’s 0-4 postseason record across 3 seasons sealed his fate. The 2022 championship remains the clearest example of the standards the Astros want restored. They won 106 games that season, then beat Philadelphia in 6 World Series games. Their success came through deep pitching, timely hitting, and players delivering under pressure.

The 2026 team reached October, but its sweep showed how much had changed. Flores said, “We’re talking about trust, we’re talking about energy, we’re talking about chemistry,” talking about what he wants the team to be.

And Ausmus offers the Astros experience as a former player, manager, and current bench coach. Ausmus spent 10 seasons as the Astros’ catcher, appearing in 1,938 games and winning 3 Gold Gloves while catching Hall of Famers Clemens, Pettitte, and Oswalt. That background could help him improve pitching plans and communication between pitchers and catchers.

Ausmus managed Detroit and the Angels, finishing his 5-season managerial career with 386-422. Ausmus’s Detroit Tigers won 90 games in 2014 and reached October. Since 2024, he has been serving as Aaron Boone’s Yankees bench coach. He was previously a finalist for the Astros’ 2020 managerial opening before Baker got the job.

Pujols would also bring a different kind of leadership, built through an exceptional playing career. The 3-time MVP finished with 703 home runs, 3,384 hits, and 2 World Series titles. He has also started building managerial experience beyond the major leagues. Pujols led Leones del Escogido to Dominican winter league and Caribbean Series titles in 2025. He then managed the Dominican Republic during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Pujols has no MLB managerial experience, but his 2025-26 success managing in the Dominican Republic and World Baseball Classic offers evidence of leadership beyond his Hall of Fame playing career. His history against the Astros adds another layer to this unusual managerial possibility. Pujols hit 62 home runs against the club, more than any other opposing player. His most famous one came in the 2005 NLCS, against closer Brad Lidge. Pujols launched a ninth-inning, three-run homer in Game 5, giving St. Louis a 5-4 victory. The Astros recovered to win Game 6 and the series, but that homer remains unforgettable.

But these two are not the only candidates that might be in for the job.

Other candidates for the Astros managerial job

The Houston Astros’ search could include Morgan Ensberg, Danny Lehmann, and David Ross as managerial candidates. New general manager Randy Flores must now choose someone to lead Houston into its next chapter. Each candidate brings a different background, from developing prospects to preparing champions and managing major-league players. Flores outlined his priorities, talking about trust and chemistry. Those qualities could shape how the Astros evaluate candidates with different experiences and strengths.

Ensberg’s strongest connection comes from his playing days, when he became important to Houston’s 2005 team. He hit .283 with 36 home runs and 101 RBIs, finishing fourth in National League MVP voting. That season brought his first All-Star selection and helped the Astros reach their first World Series. After retiring, he coached in Houston before moving through Tampa Bay’s minor-league system. He led Double-A Montgomery to 4 straight postseason appearances, then managed Triple-A Durham for 3 seasons.

That experience could help Houston develop prospects and prepare them for major-league expectations. Ensberg also understands the organization from his playing days, giving him familiarity with its history. Lehmann offers another route, having spent the past 4 seasons as the Dodgers’ bench coach. The 41-year-old attended Woodlands High School and Rice before Minnesota selected him in the eighth round. He reached Triple-A as a catcher, then played one final season with the Sugar Land Skeeters.

After retiring, Lehmann joined the Dodgers in 2015 as an advance video scout, later handling game planning. He became Dave Roberts’ bench coach in 2023 and has since been part of consecutive World Series titles. His preparation and in-game planning experience could help Houston make adjustments when games become difficult. Lehmann was also a finalist for Atlanta’s managerial opening last offseason, showing another club rated him highly. His Texas roots add a local connection, while his Dodgers experience offers a championship-level perspective.

Ross would bring the most direct managerial experience, having led the Chicago Cubs from 2020 through 2023. He guided Chicago to the 2020 National League Central title, finishing the shortened season with a 34-26 record. The Cubs opened 13-3 under Ross, while his playing career included World Series titles in 2013 and 2016. In Game 7 against Cleveland, Ross homered during his final major-league game, helping end Chicago’s 108-year drought. He finished with a 262-284 managerial record, later coaching Team USA’s bullpen and returning to ESPN as an analyst.

Trending Articles

The post Days After Hiring Randy Flores, Jim Crane’s Astros Linked to Two Names to Replace Joe Espada appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.