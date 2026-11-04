First CFP Rankings: Ohio State to Miss Playoffs, 2-Loss SEC Teams Prioritized, Playoff Bracket & More

BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers on October 17, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261017072 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

The wait is over. The College Football Playoff selection committee has released its first rankings of the 2026 season, giving fans the first real look at which teams are in the picture for a place in the 12-team tournament. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but here is how things are currently looking.

Miami is at the top!

Right now, Miami Hurricanes Football rules the field at No. 1 with an unblemished 8-0 record as the projected ACC champion, as reported by On3. They are followed by Georgia Bulldogs Football at No. 2 with a 7-1 record, an undefeated Utah Utes Football squad at No. 3 with an 8-0 record representing the Big 12, and Indiana holding down the No. 4 seed with an impressive 8-1 record, leading the Big Ten.

Alabama was placed fifth, with Kentucky right after, and Texas Longhorns, holding the seventh position. UCLA comes next, BYU is ninth, and Ole Miss occupies the tenth position, followed by Notre Dame and Boise State.

For seeds 5 through 12, the opening round of the postseason will be played directly on the higher seed’s home campus, promising some of the loudest, highest-stakes atmospheres in sports history.

If the games kicked off tonight, we would witness:

No. 25 Boise State (7-1) traveling to take on No. 5 Alabama (6-2).

No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) would make a brutal road trip to face No. 6 Kentucky (7-1).

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-2) would head into a hostile environment to battle No. 7 Texas (6-2).

No. 9 BYU (7-1) squad would square off against undefeated No. 8 UCLA (8-0).

Where is Ohio State on the list?

Well… it isn’t on the list. In fact, the single biggest talking point, by far, is the Ohio State snub, which has left the Buckeye fanbase absolutely furious online. Under the new 12-team format guidelines, the selection committee must award automatic playoff tickets to the five highest-ranked conference champions. Because Boise State put together a stellar 7-1 record and clinched the No. 25 spot, they grabbed that fifth champion slot by default.

The system automatically compresses the Broncos into the final 12th seed of the actual bracket, which effectively bumps the 6-2 Buckeyes to the dreaded No. 13 spot on the selection sheet.

Another massive storyline is the sheer volume of SEC teams dominating the upper echelon of the rankings, even when holding multiple losses on their resumes.

The powerhouse conference claims a staggering five of the top 10 spots and an unbelievable seven of the first 14 rankings overall. For instance, Alabama sits pretty at No. 5 with a 6-2 record.

Meanwhile, Texas at No. 7 (6-2) and Ole Miss at No. 10 (6-2) are both riding high on incredibly tough strength-of-schedule metrics.

Naturally, the internet is already flooded with hilarious memes and angry rants from rival fanbases who swear the system is rigged for the SEC. Fans are openly trolling the selection committee on social media, joking that Alabama could drop four games by December and still get handed a playoff spot on a silver platter.

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek responded by explaining that Notre Dame (7-1) is stuck down at No. 11 because they lack a “signature win,” proving that playing a brutal schedule matters way more than just counting up easy wins.

On the bright side, this batch of rankings features some incredible breakout stories for programs that aren’t usually in the national title hunt. Kentucky is enjoying a historic run at No. 6 in the nation, fueled by a fiery six-game winning streak.

Over in the Big Ten, UCLA is defying expectations at No. 8 with a perfect 8-0 record. While metrics show the Bruins’ strength of schedule ranks way down at No. 114 nationally, their elite defense is holding opponents to a measly 13.4 points per game.

Rest of the table!

If you are a fan of bubble teams like Tennessee Volunteers Football at No. 13 (6-2) or LSU Tigers Football at No. 14 (6-2), there is absolutely no reason to hit the panic button just yet. Right behind them are highly competitive one-loss squads like Texas Tech at No. 15 (7-1) and Wake Forest at No. 16 (7-1), who are waiting for anyone in the top 12 to stumble.

With several weeks of regular-season action left on the calendar, the margin for error is essentially zero, and one bad Saturday will instantly delete a team’s playoff dreams.

This entire bracket is guaranteed to explode this coming weekend with three monumental matchups that will completely reshape the metrics. Undefeated No. 1 Miami has to travel to South Bend for a massive top-15 war against No. 11 Notre Dame, while No. 5 Alabama faces a literal playoff elimination game on the road against No. 14 LSU.

To make things even tougher, the fierce “Holy War” rivalry takes center stage as No. 9 BYU travels to face its undefeated in-state rival, No. 3 Utah. So, one can soon expect a lot of changes in the list.

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