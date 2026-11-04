“Building Each Other Up”: Veronica Burton Opens Up on Valkyries Culture After WNBA Championship Win

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Veronica Burton’s fingerprints were all over the title-deciding Game 7. Burton opened the scoring for the Valkyries, as she made the step-back jumper and was there to knock down two free throws at the end with just 5.1 seconds remaining in the game to give Golden State an unassailable five-point lead. However, the Valkyries’ star insists that it was a team effort that got them over the line, and this is what makes this team different, given that they have achieved the penultimate prize in just their second year of existence.

So, when asked by Kevin Negandhi what made this team special, Burton did not have to think twice.

“I knew early on, honestly, you could tell the chemistry again,” Veronica Burton said, per an espnW clip on X. “We just really had a culture that was based off love and building each other up. I think when you have that, and you have the buy-in, it produces something special, and of course, being, you know, a top-two seed or top-four seed throughout the entire season is [when] we kind of realized what we were capable of.”

“And then we just started to win in different ways,” she added. “We were winning big games with big leads. We were winning tight ones, some in overtime, and I think that’s when I realized, like, we definitely have what it takes.”

Veronica Burton scored a valuable 10 points in Game 7 and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and a block. She was the ultimate floor general, logging a team-high 39 minutes in the comeback win after the Valkyries trailed by six at halftime. For Natalie Nakase, there was no one in the league who was better at her role.

“Hands down, I think she’s the best point guard right now in the league,” Nakase said. “…It’s that grittiness. It’s that leadership. It is that toughness. It’s diving on the floor, getting knocked down, getting back up.”

The whole series was a test of patience and nerves for Veronica Burton and the Valkyries. Ultimately, they passed with flying colors.

Even when Atlanta emerged with a 2-1 lead in the series, courtesy of strong performances from Angel Reese, the Valkyries did not lose faith in themselves. They tied the next game and managed to survive a furious late-game surge from the Dream to squeak out a five-point victory in Atlanta, reclaiming home-court advantage.

Back in San Francisco for Game 5, the Valkyries leaned on their league-best defense. Burton anchored the team with 13 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks, while Kiah Stokes chipped in 13 points to put the Valkyries one win away from the title.

However, facing elimination at home in Game 6, Atlanta’s offense exploded early with a 32–15 first quarter. Allisha Gray put up 23 points, and Rhyne Howard added 21. Despite a 26-point effort from Gabby Williams, the Dream successfully forced a winner-take-all Game 7.

Then, playing on Halloween night, the Golden State Valkyries captured their first WNBA Championship with a 68-63 victory.

Throughout the postseason, Burton carried the Valkyries in their 13-game run. She averaged 3.8 assists per game, finished third in scoring at 9.2 points, and tied for second in rebounds with 4.9.

While Burton credits her team for their success, her father credits her upbringing for her success.

Burton’s Mentality Made Her Believe In Herself

After the Valkyries lost Game 2 in the WNBA Finals, Veronica Burton had a simple question for her father.

“Dad, do you trust me?” she said, as revealed by Steve Burton in an interview with 95.7 The Game.

Steve Burton’s choice to place that trust in his daughter ultimately paid off. Everything started to fall into place, game by game. Even when the Valkyries lost, Burton acted as the stabilizing force for the team. In the end, Burton and Co. found the way to win the series. Veronica Burton’s father credits her composure and toughness throughout the series to the way she was raised.

“My dad used to play for the Patriots. And his dream was that if he ever made it, he wanted to give it all back. So we built a village for kids. So she [Veronica] grew up playing against boys. And that’s where she got her toughness. When she was younger, she was the only girl in an all-boys league, and she became MVP of the league because she could outscore the boys,” Steve Burton said.

“And she just got a toughness to her through that. But we were like, we were real with her. When she did well, we told her she did well. When she did bad, we didn’t sugarcoat it. You got to step up. People are counting on you.”

With the title in the bag, Valkyries fans will only hope to continue this successful journey with Burton and Co. in the time to come.

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