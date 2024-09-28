Open in App
    Celebrate Tom Coughlin at the Jags Game Tailgate Party on October 6th!

    2 days ago

    Tom Coughlin is being inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars during halftime of the October 6th game against the Colts.

    We’re helping celebrate with a tailgate party to benefit Tom’s charity, The Jay Fund!

    Join us starting at 10:30 am at the Duval House located at 1611 East Duval Street, right next to the stadium!

    Donations will be accepted for access to food, beverages, music, prize drawings, and games for you and the family to enjoy. All of the proceeds collected help the Jay Fund in its mission of providing financial and emotional assistance to local families tackling childhood cancer. This support is critical - it allows families to focus on caring for their sick child rather than worrying about bills and household expenses.

    Help us Celebrate Coach Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars’ first head coach, as he prepares for his induction into the Pride of the Jaguars. Grab your friends and family and buy tickets now on The Jay Fund website .

    Jags AND Colts fans are all welcome!

