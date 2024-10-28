Not perfect, but Bills get decisive road win in Seattle

SEATTLE -- There was potential in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills ' Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Josh Allen 's first interception of the season to grant the home team their first lead of the game.

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe , who was elevated off the practice squad for the game, got his first career interception when Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper slipped on the wet turf. Jobe returned the ball to Buffalo's 7-yard line where Allen ran back to make the tackle.

The Bills defense then put up a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, holding the score to 7-3 Buffalo.

"I think that was like the biggest drive," Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas said. " ... We took the field, and we were like, 'Offense, we got y'all,' and we was like, bro, if anything, they get three [points]. They already got three. So, we holding to that and they didn't get anything. So, I think once that happened, all the momentum just left, and it just was with us and from then out we just rolled the energy."

The Bills' offense responded to the effort with a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive that led to a 14-3 halftime lead. From there, the Bills took care of business and came away with a commanding 31-10 win to improve to 6-2. It was the Bills' fourth 20-point win this season, the first time in franchise history through eight games -- while handing the Seahawks the team's worst home loss since 2017.

This win is a stepping stone to what lies ahead. The Bills now have a four-game lead in the AFC East ahead of hosting the Miami Dolphins next Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bills besting Seattle showcased what this team is capable of -- when they get ahead early -- and how they are improving in areas of concern that troubled the Bills prior to this win, with the lines on both sides leading the way.

Allen didn't have a perfect game -- fumbling the ball twice, but not losing it, and an interception -- but led the offense as he needed to, converting crucial third downs (8-of-15) and going 4-of-6 in the red zone.

Amari Cooper, in his second game with the team, finished with only three receiving yards, his fewest in a game since 2019. Cooper was on the field for 35 snaps, an uptick from last week (19) with receiver Mack Hollins playing less (33). While Cooper's numbers didn't splash, the rest of the receiving core sustained the offense. A healthier Khalil Shakir had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season, while rookie Keon Coleman 's continued growth showed in five catches for 70 yards, including a couple wow-worthy grabs.

"Our staff has got [Coleman] rolling. Knows what he's doing," Allen said. "When he knows what he's doing, when he's rolling, he's a damn good football player. He's continuing to make plays for us. And you love to see that from the young guy. And he's only going to get better."

The Bills used pre-snap motion on 52 of their 69 plays Sunday (75%), slightly above their season average of 67% entering the game to help the rushing attack, gaining 135 yards on 22 attempts when using motion. The team now averages 68% of plays with pre-snap motion up from 50% last year.

"I wouldn't say we're too overcomplicated in what we're doing," Allen said. "I know we have some motions and shifts, but again, it takes guys learning it and understanding it but going out there and executing at a high level, everybody knows their spots, and when you got that, you got a dangerous team."

On the other side of the ball, the defense did its job even without starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard . The defense limited the Seahawks to their longest play of only 20 yards. It's the first time the Seahawks have not had a play longer than 20 yards since 2017. The unit also limited Seattle's rushing attack to just 32 yards.

"We knew that they were going to challenge the line of scrimmage, and they did and they did it early," McDermott said. "And we were able to snuff it out a little bit there, which helps to make them more of a one-dimensional. Plus, we're scoring points, and you get into more of a drop-back game like we did."

There were ugly moments from a slippery field, and opportunities granted and lost. Seattle and Buffalo incurred the most penalties in an NFL game this season (24, including 13 called on Buffalo -- the team's most in a game since 2018).

This decisive road win builds confidence for the Bills going against teams with winning records on the road -- a quality necessary to take them through to the second half of the season.

"It feels good that we dominated." Douglas said.