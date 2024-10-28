Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Ravens' defensive 'funk' is biggest hurdle in championship hunt

    By Jamison Hensley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328Pds_0wPAr6Tg00

    CLEVELAND -- The Baltimore Ravens had victory in their grasp with 1:03 left on Sunday when All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton had Jameis Winston 's errant pass briefly in his hands. But Hamilton bobbled and then dropped what would have been the game-winning interception, providing the most painful moment in what has been a series of them for the Ravens defense this year.

    One play later, the Ravens lost in familiar fashion when Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman got behind Ravens safety Eddie Jackson for a 38-yard touchdown catch with 0:59 left in the game. The 29-24 loss to the Browns ended the Ravens' five-game winning streak and extended Baltimore's misery of late-game collapses.

    It marked the Ravens' eighth loss when leading inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter since the start of the 2022 season. That's the most such losses in the NFL over that span.

    Near the midway point of the season, the Ravens (5-3) have proven to have a championship-caliber offense and a vulnerable defense. The biggest obstacle to a Super Bowl title is the defense's late-game lapses and the struggles in the secondary.

    Asked where the Ravens would be if the defense was playing at a higher level, safety Ar'Darius Washington said: "I mean, we'd probably be undefeated right now."

    Washington isn't exaggerating too much. In the Ravens' last two losses -- against the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland, who are last in their divisions -- the winning score came in final minute.

    "I feel like we work hard," Jackson said. "We come in every week, we work hard in practice, [and] we just have to let it translate to the game. Then again, like I said, we have to make those plays when [the football] comes to us. I had a few of them out there that's got me sick. We just have to come out there and make them. Coach [defensive coordinator Zach Orr] is putting us in that position to make those plays. We just have to get out of this funk that we're in."

    Hamilton and middle linebacker Roquan Smith did not speak to reporters after the game. Others tried to explain how Baltimore has gone from a historically dominant defense last season -- becoming the first to lead the NFL in points allowed, sacks and takeaways in a single season -- to one of the worst in 2024.

    There were some changes this offseason in free-agent losses (pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney , inside linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone ) and coaching departures (defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became the Seahawks head coach and two other assistants became defensive coordinators).

    Under Orr, who is in his first season as defensive coordinator, the Ravens rank last in pass defense (291.4 yards per game) and are tied for most touchdown passes allowed (17) through eight games. Baltimore has given up 40 completions of 15 yards or more, the most in the NFL.

    "We're the Ravens. We pride ourselves on defense," Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike said. "Obviously, everybody is referring to how great we were last year and just comparing it to this year, it's just not the same. ... This is a game we should have won, and we didn't, so it's very frustrating."

    The struggling defense has been hurt even further by injuries. Baltimore was missing its top two cornerbacks in Sunday's game with seven-year starter Marlon Humphrey (knee) and rookie first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) being inactive. Then, the Ravens lost two defensive linemen in the first half, when Brent Urban sustained a concussion in the first quarter and Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury in the the second.

    All of this led to Browns wide receivers running open over the middle of the field and Winston getting too much time in the pocket. The Ravens became the first defense to give up over 20 points to the Browns this season.

    "I mean it's impossible to really put a metric on [injuries]," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It's obviously a factor."

    The Ravens also benched starting safety Marcus Williams . In seven games, Williams has broken up two passes and has made no interceptions.

    It was only two years ago when Williams was the Ravens' top free agent addition, signing a five-year, $70 million deal with $37 million guaranteed.

    "I feel very confident Marcus is going to be out there playing great football the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "I'll just talk about it being an internal type of situation."

    With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry , Baltimore can put up the points to win games. But the Ravens can give up points just as quickly.

    Baltimore has allowed the most points in the fourth quarter this season (93), a concerning trend that the players feel they can fix.

    "We pride ourselves in finishing, and we haven't done that -- especially we didn't do it today -- but it's just going to take work, day in and day out, to excel," Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens said.

    Related Search

    Championship huntAmerican footballBaltimore RavensCleveland BrownsLas Vegas RaidersJohn Harbaugh

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Disappointed' Cowboys fall to 3-4 after loss to 49ers
    ESPN2 days ago
    The Chiefs are positioned to dominate the NFL's next decade
    ESPN1 day ago
    First bets: Early picks for NFL Week 9
    ESPN2 days ago
    Name of original Ohtani 50/50 ball owner amended in court docs
    ESPN2 days ago
    College football defensive stop rate ahead of Week 10
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Rising star, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg inks deal with Gatorade
    ESPN1 day ago
    College football Bottom 10 after Week 9: Give us Liberty!
    ESPN16 hours ago
    Source: WNBA doesn't fine Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve
    ESPN2 days ago
    76ers fined $100K for statements about Joel Embiid's health
    ESPN1 day ago
    Big Ten investigating postgame Michigan State-Michigan fight
    ESPN2 days ago
    Girls' recruiting: Standouts from the updated ESPN player rankings
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Florida-Georgia to play in Atlanta, Tampa during renovations
    ESPN11 hours ago
    Yankees change lineup for Game 4 of World Series vs. Dodgers
    ESPN1 day ago
    Rublev loses temper and match to Cerundolo at Paris Masters
    ESPN1 day ago
    PGA Tour players propose adjusted field sizes, fewer tour cards
    ESPN1 day ago
    Pro Women's Hockey League plans to add 2 teams for 2025-26 season
    ESPN1 day ago
    NHL Betting tips: Odds, picks for Rangers-Capitals and Kings-Sharks
    ESPN1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz14 days ago
    AFC Asian Cup-winning exploits once again sees Akram Afif crowned Player of the Year
    ESPN1 day ago
    76ers rule out injured Joel Embiid, Paul George vs. Pistons
    ESPN1 day ago
    USA coach Emma Hayes: Ballon d'Or timing not fair to women
    ESPN1 day ago
    Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (back strain) out vs. Pelicans
    ESPN1 day ago
    Man City Women name Therese Sjogran as director of football
    ESPN1 day ago
    Does the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup have a future?
    ESPN1 day ago
    USWNT player ratings: Girma a perfect 10 in Argentina win
    ESPNlast hour
    Why the Ballon d'Or continues to undermine the women's game every year
    ESPN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy