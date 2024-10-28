Open in App
    Arsenal rejected bid for Gabriel Jesus - Palmeiras president

    By Adriana Garcia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RUoe_0wPAnunb00

    Arsenal turned down an approach from Palmeiras to sign forward Gabriel Jesus , the Brazilian club's president Leila Pereira has revealed.

    Palmeiras considered bringing back the Brazil international to strengthen the squad ahead of next year's Club World Cup.

    "Gabriel Jesus is not coming," Pereira said.

    "We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said 'Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the player.'

    "The subject is closed."

    Jesus, a youth-product of Palmeiras, played two seasons for the first team before joining Manchester City in January 2017. The 27-year-old won four Premier League titles with City before moving to Arsenal for £45 million ($58.35m) in 2022.

    He has scored 19 goals for the north London club but is yet to find the back of the net in 11 appearances this season. The Brazil international came off the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool having started in last week's 1-0 win against Shakhtar in the Champions League.

    Meanwhile, Pereira denied speculation that Palmeiras are interested in signing Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa, known as "Gabigol."

    The 28-year-old has not signed a new contract with Flamengo with his deal set to end in December.

    "I'll say it very clearly -- Gabigol isn't coming either," Pereira said.

    "He's a great player, but he's not coming to Palmeiras."

