    Qinwen Zheng wins Toray Pan Pacific Open, clinches WTA Finals spot

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoGkb_0wO6WPuL00

    TOKYO -- Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin in Sunday's final and clinch her place in the WTA finals next month.

    The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin.

    It is the 22-year-old Zheng's third title of the year and first on hardcourt she winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in women's tour Asian swing.

    It was the 25-year-old Kenin's best performance of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

    The WTA Finals begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

