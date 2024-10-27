Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Shan Masood gets PCB contract 'subject to captaincy', Babar and Rizwan alone in top category

    By Danyal Rasool,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ySGx_0wO1zFeP00

    The revised central contracts for the Pakistan men's cricket team have been announced, nearly four months after they were due.

    Shan Masood , who captained Pakistan's Test side to their first series win since July 2023 this week, keeps his spot in Category B. Whether he lasts the full year in that position, though, is uncertain, with a media release from the PCB stating his retention in the category was "subject to captaincy". There has been fevered speculation over how long he would keep the Test reins when Pakistan lost his first six Tests in charge. But the PCB going public in spelling out the contingency in his central contract a day after Pakistan's comeback series win over England is unlikely to have a stabilising effect.

    Babar Azam retains his position in the highest category despite missing the last two Test matches against England after a run of poor form, while Shaheen Afridi drops down to the second tier, leaving Mohammad Rizwan as the only other A category player.

    Fakhar Zaman , meanwhile, misses out on a central contract for the first time in eight years. There were reported to be concerns over his fitness, though his relationship with the PCB has deteriorated of late.

    The board issued him a show-cause notice after a tweet he put out two weeks ago where he criticised the decision to drop Babar Azam. The post remains up, and Fakhar has not apologised, with the matter understood to be with his legal team. Last month, when chairman Mohsin Naqvi organised a "connection camp" to speak to get senior players to air their views, Fakhar was among the most outspoken, singling out a senior official for particularly trenchant criticism.

    His long-time ODI opening partner Imam-ul-Haq also misses out on a central contract while there's been category deflation across the board. Just five players of 25 are in the A or B categories as opposed to 11 last year. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who didn't feature last year, have made a comeback off the back of their recent heroics against England, both placed in the C category, with Noman's inclusion subject to fitness. Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Usman Khan and Irfan Khan have all been given their maiden central contracts, all finding a spot in the D category.

    Last year the PCB agreed landmark three-year deals on central contracts, giving players their highest pay raises in history, and, more notably, a fixed share of revenue from the PCB's earnings at the ICC. The board has stuck to the same arrangement this time, only tweaking which categories particular players are placed in, as was previously agreed. The contracts will be backdated to cover the period starting July 1, 2024, running for another 12 months before a revision can be made.

    Category A (2): Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan
    Category B (3): Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood
    Category C (9): Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan
    Category D (11): Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Usman Khan

    Related Search

    Shan MasoodBabar Azam'S performancePakistan cricket teamBabar AzamKhurram ShahzadMohammad Rizwan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Williamson to miss third India Test as well
    ESPN13 hours ago
    Ramiz on Kirsten's departure: 'Not going to be easy for Pakistan to hire international talent'
    ESPN3 hours ago
    Mickey Arthur appointed as Rangpur Riders head coach
    ESPN1 day ago
    Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray embraces 'super cool' comparisons with Ellyse Perry
    ESPN1 day ago
    How often have India been whitewashed in a Test series at home?
    ESPN14 hours ago
    2024 college football Week 10: Top 25 betting odds, lines
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Sources: Jordan Lesley out, Jeff Koonz in as West Virginia DC
    ESPNlast hour
    Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi, 19, dies after training crash
    ESPN5 hours ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Cardoso to join Pulisic at Milan?
    ESPN15 hours ago
    The best women's college basketball conferences in 2024-25
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    AFC Asian Cup-winning exploits once again sees Akram Afif crowned Player of the Year
    ESPN3 hours ago
    Retiring Marc-Andre Fleury readies for last Pittsburgh trip
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters with illness
    ESPN5 hours ago
    Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies aged 25
    ESPN2 days ago
    Transfer Talk: Man City eye Reijnders to replace Rodri
    ESPN1 day ago
    Will he? Won't he? A look into Conor McGregor's many retirements and returns
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Mario Balotelli seals Serie A return with Genoa transfer
    ESPN22 hours ago
    76ers' Embiid given technical foul for waving towel on bench
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Man City Women name Therese Sjogran as director of football
    ESPN5 hours ago
    WNBA coaching changes for 2025: Sun, White part ways
    ESPN1 day ago
    Rodri, Lamine Yamal headline top fashion from 2024 Ballon d'Or
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    UFC 308: What's next for Topuria, Holloway and Chimaev?
    ESPN1 day ago
    City of Troy (5-2) morning-line favorite for Breeders' Cup Classic
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Arsène Wenger to host FIFA panel on player welfare, fixture pileup
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily17 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Does the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup have a future?
    ESPNlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy