Source: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill expected to play Sunday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill , listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Arizona Cardinals , a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , who had been in concussion protocol since Sept. 12 after suffering the third concussion of his career during a loss to the Buffalo Bills , was activated, potentially reuniting Miami's dangerous pass-catch combination.

Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve five days after the injury and missed the team's next four games, returned to practice on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, and Hill was emotional when he saw him take the field.

"He looked great. Felt like old times," Hill said Wednesday. "Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I've got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. S--- was so beautiful, that s--- almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.

"I know that sounds crazy, but he's a big part of this team."

Miami is 1-3 in the four games Tagovailoa has missed. During that stretch, the Dolphins' offense ranks last in scoring, 31st in offensive expected points added and 29th in yards per game.

Hill's production has tapered without Tagovailoa. He's on pace for 833 receiving yards, which would be his lowest total since his rookie season.