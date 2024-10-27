Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Source: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill expected to play Sunday

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRsZH_0wNpfXQ300

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill , listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Arizona Cardinals , a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

    Earlier in the day, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , who had been in concussion protocol since Sept. 12 after suffering the third concussion of his career during a loss to the Buffalo Bills , was activated, potentially reuniting Miami's dangerous pass-catch combination.

    Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve five days after the injury and missed the team's next four games, returned to practice on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, and Hill was emotional when he saw him take the field.

    "He looked great. Felt like old times," Hill said Wednesday. "Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I've got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. S--- was so beautiful, that s--- almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.

    "I know that sounds crazy, but he's a big part of this team."

    Miami is 1-3 in the four games Tagovailoa has missed. During that stretch, the Dolphins' offense ranks last in scoring, 31st in offensive expected points added and 29th in yards per game.

    Hill's production has tapered without Tagovailoa. He's on pace for 833 receiving yards, which would be his lowest total since his rookie season.

    Related Search

    Miami DolphinsTyreek hillNfl injuriesAmerican footballTyreek Hill'S injuryTua Tagovailoa'S return

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Disappointed' Cowboys fall to 3-4 after loss to 49ers
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts jokes about his mismatched cleats during Eagles-Bengals
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Davante Adams' fiery speech sparks productive week for Jets
    ESPN1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Sources: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk has broken collarbone
    ESPN12 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fever fire coach Christie Sides after two seasons
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Brazilian soccer fan dies after ambush by rival supporters
    ESPN17 hours ago
    Flyers' Kolosov first Belarusian-born goalie to start in NHL
    ESPN13 hours ago
    In Pakistan cricket, glory is temporary, toxicity permanent
    ESPN9 hours ago
    Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani cleared to play in World Series Game 3
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Duke-Arizona, Indiana-Kansas to play 2027 twinbill in Las Vegas
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Texas A&M's all-black threads lead Week 9 college football uniforms
    ESPN2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Kevin Durant becomes 8th NBA player to reach 29,000 career points
    ESPN1 day ago
    Byeong Hun An beats Tom Kim in playoff, wins Genesis Championship
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Stefon Diggs' knee being evaluated after noncontact injury
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Can the Yankees save World Series against the Dodgers?
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah immobilized, carted off
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Changing of the guard: Pune 2024 a window into New Zealand's future
    ESPN1 day ago
    Heat unveil statue of Dwyane Wade outside team's arena
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Real Madrid-Barcelona: Kylian Mbappé sets unwanted offside record
    ESPN1 day ago
    Cole Palmer shines again, eight-goal Derby d'Italia thriller
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: El Clasico date, time, channel
    ESPN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy