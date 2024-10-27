Open in App
    'Encouraged' Dodgers say Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder

    By Alden Gonzalez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clBe4_0wNoDId300

    LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base Saturday night, potentially putting his availability for the rest of this World Series in jeopardy.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers , though, were "encouraged," manager Dave Roberts said after a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium gave his team a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series.

    Initial strength and range-of-motion tests came back positive, Roberts added. Ohtani, whose injury is defined as a minor dislocation, was expected to undergo an MRI on his shoulder Sunday.

    The Dodgers boarded their flight to New York late Saturday night, but Ohtani is expected to undergo his examination in Los Angeles and then fly out to New York on his own to meet the team thereafter. The Dodgers will play Games 3, 4 and, potentially, 5 from Yankee Stadium on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    When asked if he believed the Dodgers were equipped to sustain the loss of Ohtani -- given how they've overcome injuries to other key hitters, including Mookie Betts , Max Muncy and, most recently, Freddie Freeman -- Roberts said: "I'm not there. I'm expecting him to be there. I'm expecting him to be in the lineup."

    Ohtani, who did not sit out any games because of injury this season, was tagged out on the steal attempt at second base to end the seventh inning and was slow to get up, rolling on the ground while grabbing his left arm. When he was finally helped to his feet, Dodgers assistant athletic trainer Yosuke Nakajima held the superstar's left arm as the two disappeared into the clubhouse.

    Ohtani did not speak to reporters postgame, though he departed without wearing a sleeve on his shoulder.

    "The whole stadium went silent," Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said of watching Ohtani go down. "You know how big Shohei is for this team. Hopefully he's OK, and the day off tomorrow will help him get back on the field on Monday."

