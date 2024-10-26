Open in App
    Missouri loses Brady Cook to hand injury vs. Alabama

    By Paolo Uggetti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5tQH_0wNcmviz00

    Missouri quarterback Brady Cook sustained a hand injury in Saturday's 34-0 loss to host Alabama and didn't play in the second half.

    Eliah Drinkwitz, coach of the No. 21 Tigers, said Cook was hurt on the second drive of the game. He eventually had an X-ray on the hand, and the team chose to keep him sidelined.

    "Didn't feel like they were comfortable letting him continue, so we'll see where that goes when we get back [to Missouri]," Drinkwitz told reporters.

    It was the second straight game Cook left because of an injury. He hurt his ankle on the opening series last week against Auburn, returned late in the third quarter after an MRI and led Missouri to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a come-from-behind 21-17 victory.

    He started against the No. 15 Crimson Tide after being listed as a game-time decision because of the ankle injury.

    Cook was replaced by Drew Pyne , who took over the final two series before halftime and played the second half. Pyne's first pass was intercepted by Malachi Moore , who returned it 31 yards to set up the game's first touchdown and a 13-0 Alabama lead. It was one of three interceptions thrown by Pyne, who had only 42 passing yards.

    Cook finished with 194 yards passing in less than two quarters of play. He entered the Alabama game completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,545 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception.

    Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

