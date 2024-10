Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel into second on FBS passing TD list

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw his 18th touchdown pass of the season in Saturday's 38-9 win over No. 20 Illinois and in doing so moved past former Boise State star Kellen Moore for the second-most TD throws in FBS history with 143.

Gabriel had three touchdown passes and a rushing score -- all in the first half -- in the No. 1 Ducks' win. He found Noah Whittington with a 2-yard shovel pass toward the end of the second quarter that put them up 35-3.

"Dylan's done what he's been able to do all year for us. To be really consistent and execute," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Houston quarterback Case Keenum (155) holds the all-time FBS record for passing TDs. Gabriel, however, said he isn't preoccupied with the record books.

"I'm chasing wins, dude. That's where I'm at," he said. "I don't want to not give you an answer, but to be quite honest, that's been the goal of mine for a long time, but now more than ever. I think you play a long career like I did and you realize a lot of things and I choose winning 100% of the time."

Gabriel, 23, is a sixth-year senior and has been in college since 2019. He spent three seasons at UCF (70 passing touchdowns) and two at Oklahoma (55) before transferring this offseason to Oregon, where he has put together a Heisman Trophy-contending season. He has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in four separate seasons and is well on his way to another this year.

Against Illinois, he had 291 yards on 18-of-26 passing, giving him 2,371 yards on the season. He also had three carries for 5 yards and one interception.

"It's special as in, a lot of guys came together to make this happen, right?" Gabriel said of his touchdown total. "It's guys being efficient, guys being really good with the ball in their hands, the connection between receivers, guys up front, but like I said, I'm chasing wins, and that's all I'm focused on."

Before the season, Gabriel was adamant that his decision to transfer to Oregon instead of staying at Oklahoma or declaring for the NFL draft was rooted in two things: continuing to develop as a quarterback and winning at a higher level than he had at his previous stops.

Oregon is now 8-0 for the first time since 2013, and it boasts three wins over ranked teams. The Ducks likely will remain the No. 1 team in the country as they head to Michigan next weekend to face the defending champion Wolverines at The Big House.

"Success only matters if you're satisfied," Lanning said. "I know our team's not."