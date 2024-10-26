Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Sajid and Noman revel in the moment as Pakistan's plans come together

    By Danyal Rasool,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQ2hL_0wN39nmb00

    Two weeks before they played each other in the Australian Open final in 2017, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were ailing, injured athletes who were perhaps fading into the twilight. When, against the odds, they wound up facing each other in the final, the victorious Federer famously said, "Tennis is a cruel sport, there are no draws, but if there was going to be one I would have been very happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa."

    Sajid Khan and Noman Ali had similarly faded from view until a fortnight ago, having played no first-class cricket, and with no realistic ambitions of an imminent return to the Pakistan side. So when they did, and ended up sharing 39 of England's 40 wickets to fall over the past two Tests, Sajid, awarded the Player of the Series trophy, expressed much the same sentiment.

    " Nomi bhai is one of the most experienced players on the Pakistan domestic circuit," Sajid said at the presentation. "We should be sharing these Player of the Series awards. He's a great spinner who has mentored and helped me as well, and so every bit as much credit goes to him."

    This will be a series to forget for England, but in Pakistan, it is this duo it will be remembered for. That they would run through England's batters appears inevitable in hindsight; but when England rocked along to 211 for 2 in the first innings in Multan - on a pitch Sajid said offered something "even if the spinner did nothing" - it was Sajid and Noman's reputations on the line.

    And though Sajid insists the match situation didn't worry him, the weight of expectation on him was a different matter. "There wasn't so much pressure [of the series] but [there was] some pressure of the comeback. The captain, the vice captain, the whole team was gelling well together. We play domestic cricket together, on these kinds of wickets, so there wasn't that much pressure."

    The 38-year old Noman has the experience to know not to take any opportunity for granted. "I feel it's been a while since we've performed well in Pakistan," he said, sat alongside Sajid at the post-series press conference. "We're grateful we had the conditions for the opportunity to win the series this way. The way we came back is especially pleasing, and we hope we get similar conditions in future and we'll pose difficulties for other teams."

    But Noman also recognised the extent to which Pakistan got away with one here. The plan to pivot sharply to spin was, much like the surfaces they decided to use, half-baked. Their first-choice spinner Abrar Ahmed was out of the series, and the three spinners Pakistan called upon hadn't played any first-class cricket since January. If England were to be beaten, it would happen through Sajid and Noman's muscle memory and experience.

    If Pakistan are to employ this strategy in the future - the prospect of which Noman was unsurprisingly supportive - he believed they needed to do it properly. "I think if you want to prepare spinners, you need to play more red-ball cricket," he said. "You get all kinds of conditions in first-class cricket with new and old ball. When you do that, it gives you a lot of experience."

    Related Search

    Pakistan cricket teamRoger Federer'S legacyEngland'S cricket strugglesRafael NadalSajid KhanNoman Ali

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Sajid Khan claims Urdu misdirection assisted his batting exploits
    ESPN2 days ago
    In Pakistan cricket, glory is temporary, toxicity permanent
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Harshit Rana: 'The competitive attitude I play with is similar to Australia's'
    ESPN19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Changing of the guard: Pune 2024 a window into New Zealand's future
    ESPN1 day ago
    Jalen Hurts jokes about his mismatched cleats during Eagles-Bengals
    ESPN13 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Nets' upset of Bucks earns Jordi Fernandez 'special' first win
    ESPN10 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Marcel Reed replaces Conner Weigman in Texas A&M victory
    ESPN1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Fever fire coach Christie Sides after two seasons
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Brazilian soccer fan dies after ambush by rival supporters
    ESPN16 hours ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard bests Ben Shelton in Swiss final
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy