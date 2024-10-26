Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL

    By ESPNcricinfo staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuG76_0wMz95Cs00

    New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against India after tearing her left quadricep muscle. Kerr picked up the injury during the opening game on Thursday , which India won by 59 runs, and is expected to take approximately three weeks to recover. She will not be replaced in the ODI squad.

    This also puts her WBBL participation in serious doubt for Sydney Sixers with the tournament set to start on Sunday. Amelia was a big-name pre-signing for Sixers as a platinum-category pick and could miss eight of Sixers' 10 league games even if she recovers in three weeks.

    An NZC release stated Amelia was taken for scans on Friday morning, which revealed a grade-one quadricep tear, and that she would return home on Sunday to start her rehabilitation.

    "We're really gutted for Melie," New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said. "Injuries are always a challenging time for a player and we know how disappointed she is to not be able to play these games.

    "Everyone knows how much of an integral part of this team Melie is so we'll certainly miss her but we're wishing her a speedy recovery."

    Soon after playing a pivotal role in New Zealand's T20 World Cup-winning campaign as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps, Amelia was New Zealand's best bowler in the opening ODI too, taking 4 for 42 before scoring an unbeaten 25 off 23 in the chase. The remaining two ODIs are on October 27 and 29, also in Ahmedabad.

    Amelia's absence could hurt New Zealand's hopes of climbing the Women's ODI Championship table , where a top-six finish will ensure direct qualification for the ODI World Cup in 2025. New Zealand are currently placed sixth out of 10 teams and will next play Australia in December.

    Related Search

    Amelia KerrNew Zealand cricketSydney SixersBen SAWYERNew ZealandIndia

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Pakistan cricket, glory is temporary, toxicity permanent
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Babar, Afridi, Naseem return to Pakistan white-ball squads for Australia tour
    ESPN1 day ago
    Changing of the guard: Pune 2024 a window into New Zealand's future
    ESPN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts jokes about his mismatched cleats during Eagles-Bengals
    ESPN13 hours ago
    Nets' upset of Bucks earns Jordi Fernandez 'special' first win
    ESPN9 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    49ers TE George Kittle sets up go-ahead TD, scores another
    ESPN9 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Colorado DL Nikhil Webb Walker tells team he has lymphoma
    ESPN2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Fever fire coach Christie Sides after two seasons
    ESPN20 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard bests Ben Shelton in Swiss final
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Brazilian soccer fan dies after ambush by rival supporters
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies aged 25
    ESPN1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Padraig Harrington wins Champions' Simmons Bank Championship
    ESPN13 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy