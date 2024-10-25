Open in App
    Washington Sundar 'manifested' Test comeback

    By ESPNcricinfo staff,

    2 days ago

    After a three-year absence, Washington Sundar announced his return to Test cricket with a seven-for against New Zealand in Pune . He talks about his call-up and why the venue is special to him.

    Washington SundarTest cricketNew Zealand seriesPuneIndian cricketNew Zealand

