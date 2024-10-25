Temba Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh , which starts next Tuesday, as he has not sufficiently recovered from an elbow injury. Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence, with a view to Bavuma being available for the home Tests against Sri Lanka next month.

"We just feel medically he's not going to be ready for the second Test," South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad said from Dhaka. "We will tone down the [rehabilitation] programme so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series."

It has not yet been decided if Bavuma will stay with the squad in Bangladesh or return home to continue his recovery and play domestic red-ball cricket. The first-class competition begins next week, and Bavuma's team, Lions, will play three matches before the first Test against Sri Lanka begins.

"I'd like him to stay [in Bangladesh], and I've communicated that with him," Conrad said. "But I also know that he's got a young family. But yes, I'd like him to stay. He still plays a valuable role. It's still his team. We'll see how it unfolds."

Bavuma sustained the injury earlier this month in an ODI against Ireland when he fell awkwardly as he made his ground to complete a run. He retired hurt on 35 in that game, and was unable to field. The injury is on the same elbow which Bavuma had hurt in 2022 on a T20I tour of India. It ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England later that year.

In Bavuma's absence, Matthew Breetzke , who debuted in the first Test against Bangladesh, in Mirpur , could be retained at No. 6 unless South Africa opt for an extra allrounder or a bowler in their XI. Left-hander Senuran Muthusamy is a possible replacement, as he also bowls left-arm spin.

South Africa won the Mirpur Test after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings with a four-bowler attack comprising two seamers and two spinners. Conrad paid special tribute to the player he called "our superstar Rolls Royce fast bowler," Kagiso Rabada , who took nine wickets in the match including his 300th and his first five-for in the subcontinent. "We are an inexperienced side but we still need our leaders," Conrad said. "KB led from the front there with the ball. He carried this attack, as he has done for quite a while now. And then backed up by some really valuable contributions by others with the ball, and then guys with the bat as well."

Kyle Verreynne , playing his first Test in the subcontinent, scored his second century in the format and Tristan Stubbs , newly promoted to No.3, oversaw the end of the chase . "The most pleasing thing for me was just the calmness that we showed throughout. There was nothing frantic about it, even when things were going against us. I was really pleased with the manner in which we went about our business. We were very calm and clear in terms of what our game plans were as a team and as individuals. That, for me, was really the stand out."

South Africa's win in Mirpur has kept them in the hunt for a place in the World Test Championship final. They have five Tests remaining in this cycle, starting with the Chattogram Test before two each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home. On paper and historical form, South Africa will go into all of those matches as favourites but Conrad is being careful not to get too carried away.

"We know that there's some hard graft that's going to have to be done along the way. That first Test match was the first one that we needed to put in the hard graft. We're certainly not going to be looking to sit on our lead and we're certainly not going to bask in the glory of that victory too much. Tomorrow, we go to Chattogram and we know that's going to be really tough, and we're going to have to play particularly good cricket. If we get a great result there, then great, and then we move on to Sri Lanka.

"The World Test Championship is our World Cup but we are not going to be building any sandcastles, we're certainly not going to have any pie in the sky but you've got to allow yourself to dream as well. And then give yourself the chance of realising that dream. But it's going to take a lot of graft, and we're a long way away from that still."

South Africa are currently fourth on the WTC points table and must win at least four of their remaining five Tests to have a chance of making the final.

South Africa Test squad

Aiden Markram (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne