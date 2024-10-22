Open in App
    New York's MTA celebrates Liberty's WNBA title

    By J.J. Post,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpNDN_0wHaVH6g00

    The New York Liberty are WNBA champions, and the Big Apple's public transit is celebrating accordingly.

    On Sunday, the Liberty secured the 2024 WNBA title in dramatic fashion, forcing overtime late in the series' decisive Game 5. Eventually, a pair of Breanna Stewart free throws clinched the franchise's first-ever WNBA championship.

    Now -- perhaps taking inspiration from the Frank Sinatra lyrics that played in the Barclays Center after the final whistle blew -- the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is starting to spread the news.

    On Tuesday morning, the MTA's social media accounts unveiled that the authority would be posting signs in Brooklyn's aptly named Liberty Avenue station celebrating the team's victory.

    The Liberty Avenue station is just over four miles from the Barclays Center. Further north on the A Train route is the Lafayette Avenue station, about a quarter mile's walk from the Liberty's home arena.

    It isn't the first time this fall that the MTA has celebrated New York sports success. Shortly before the New York Mets ' NLDS Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies two weeks ago, the authority unveiled the "Grimace train" -- an homage to the McDonald's mascot whose first pitch in June is credited with playing a role in the Mets' season turnaround.

