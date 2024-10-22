Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Rodgers: Jets 'playing with too much anger,' need to have fun

    By Rich Cimini,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twWIE_0wHa2fNY00

    Losers of four straight, the New York Jets are "in the fire," according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers . And he believes it's on him to save them.

    Rodgers, in his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," said Tuesday that the Jets are "playing with too much anger and not enough enjoyment." The four-time MVP, whose leadership was questioned by pundits with his recent criticism of teammate Mike Williams , said he will be focused this week on changing the team's attitude.

    "The power of belief is a snowball that can start in an avalanche, and I think that's what we need," Rodgers said. "It starts with me. I've got to bring the right energy every single day, and especially on game day.

    "I feel like we've been loose, we've been having good practices, but for whatever reason there's been a bit of tightness on game day, and I think that's got to start with me. ... I need to be a great leader."

    The Jets (2-5) are on the road Sunday to face the New England Patriots (1-6). After Sunday night's 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Rodgers raised eyebrows by saying the team was flat before the game and again at halftime. He might have contributed to that with a momentum-changing interception late in the second quarter -- a "s---ty interception," he called it.

    "We just need to have a little more fun, smile more to enjoy each other," he said. "It's fun when you win, of course, but I think there are ways of taking some of the pressure off, and it's got to start with me this week with my energy and my approach.

    "I was disappointed not just about the [interception], but a couple other [throws] I wish I could've had back. But we just have to respond to adversity a little bit better, and it starts with me, and I've got to lead the way with that."

    Rodgers, 40, is off to perhaps the worst start of his career. He already has seven interceptions, the most he has had after seven games since 2010. That year, his third as the Green Bay Packers' starter, he had nine picks in that span.

    The Jets, 0-2 since firing Robert Saleh, are on the verge of falling out of contention. Their last win was over the Patriots, 24-3 in Week 3. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said "there's a bit of pressing" from players, including Rodgers.

    "I just think he's such an amazing human being and teammate, and he feels such a strong obligation to this team in the locker room," Ulbrich said Monday. "That can get us all a little bit out of whack at times, myself included."

    Rodgers spoke glowingly of Ulbrich, but evidently believes the team plays tight and doesn't handle adversity well. And pressure, for that matter. Before Pittsburgh, the Jets dropped three close games in a row. In fact, they had a chance to pull out a win on their final possession in each game. Two of them ended with interceptions on targets to Williams.

    After an Oct. 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills , Rodgers called out Williams for running the wrong route. It's unusual for a quarterback to publicly criticize a player. Williams, who could be deemed expendable with the arrival of Davante Adams , insisted he wasn't bothered it.

    Now Rodgers want to put the onus on himself and the offense. Long considered a defensive-minded organization -- New York had a top-five defense the past two seasons -- Rodgers said it's time for the Jets to make a shift.

    "I think we need to just adjust that mindset," he said. "Instead of like, 'Hey, let's go play,' it's, 'Hey, let's win the game on offense.' And I know it seems like a little thing or trivial, but mindset is everything."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Robert Saleh joins Matt LaFleur, Packers in 'fluid' role
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Does Packers' Jordan Love have an interception problem?
    ESPN9 hours ago
    What are the longest NFL postseason droughts?
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Boxing predictions: Fundora-Spence, Inoue-Nakatani, more
    ESPN7 hours ago
    TE John Stephens tears ACL again in Cowboys' latest hurdle
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Which is the biggest Test upset of the year?
    ESPN1 day ago
    Drift, dip, turn and pace - Theekshana the spinner has it all
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Big 12 coaches claim league's supremacy in basketball 'a fact'
    ESPN20 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Thunder exercise options on Holmgren, J. Williams, two others
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Aleksander Aamodt Kilde needs surgery, to miss 2024-25 skiing season
    ESPN1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Undefeated Seniesa Estrada retires from boxing at age 32
    ESPN21 hours ago
    2024-25 NBA Arena Rank: TD Garden, MSG and more
    ESPN1 day ago
    Stan Wawrinka, 39, outlasts Adrian Mannarino at Swiss Indoors
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Kennesaw State ends Liberty win streak for first FBS victory
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Saint Bernard Puppy Searching For Love After Surviving Hurricane Helene
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Winningest MLB managers: World Series, playoffs, more stats
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Players Don’t Choose Cubs for Players Choice, Hoskins Comeback(?), Brewers Coaching Changes, and Other Cubs Bullets
    bleachernation.com2 days ago
    Bobby Allison into 4th all time after NASCAR credits 1971 win
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey returning as USA Basketball chair
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't bringing Man United value - Ogden
    ESPN1 day ago
    Islanders forward Anthony Duclair sidelined 4-6 weeks
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Tyson Fury vows to be 'focused' in rematch vs. Oleksandr Usyk
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Phil Foden: Man City star still recovering from 'burnout'
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    TKO buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, IMG for $3.25 billion
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Champions League: How good is Pulisic? Is Vini a Ballon d'Or lock?
    ESPN18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy