Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    LeBron James not rushing court time with Bronny: 'It will happen'

    By Dave McMenamin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9Spl_0wHZ8Hjx00

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- When Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick first puts LeBron and Bronny James on the court in a game at the same time -- whether it's opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday or later this season -- NBA history will be made.

    For LeBron, who is embarking on his 22nd season while his son starts his first, the time and place of that first shift together is inconsequential.

    "Whenever it happens, it will happen," he said after Lakers shootaround Tuesday morning. "If it's tonight or if it's down the line, whenever it happens, it will happen. But it's been a treat, and just in preseason, the practices, just every day ... just bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about and how to prepare every day as a professional."

    The history the 39-year-old LeBron spent time reflecting on hours before the 2024-25 season tipped off was everything Bronny, 20, went through to get to this point. About a year before the Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the second round, he suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 during a summer workout while preparing for his freshman season at USC .

    "[It was] not too long ago that the scare happened," LeBron said. "And when he's able to grace an NBA floor, if that's tonight or whenever the case may be, it'll be another one of those moments just to know the adversity that he went through.

    "I've had a couple of family members that have had heart surgeries. Some of them older, some of them younger. And to know how long it kind of takes to get back to yourself, to see him be able to play in a college Division I game the same year that he had heart surgery was, like, a 'wow' moment. And I knew that at that moment that there really was going to be nothing to stop him from getting to this -- to anything that he wants to do. And he wanted to continue to play basketball."

    Continuing in the sport was the younger James' top priority.

    "One of the first things that he asked, he asked the doctors after his heart surgery, like, 'When can I play again?'" LeBron recalled. "Not like, 'How long is it going to take for my heart to heal?' Or not, 'How long was I in surgery?' None of those. He asked, 'When can I play again?'"

    LeBron and Bronny played together once during the preseason, on Oct. 6 at the start of the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns . Bronny struggled for most of the exhibition slate but finished on a high note, scoring 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting with 4 rebounds and 3 steals against the Golden State Warriors .

    Whether the father-son duo gets on the court together Tuesday or not, there will be a distinguished father-son pair in the crowd to watch the game. Ken Griffey Jr. said on "The Road to Cooperstown" podcast on SiriusXM that he will be attending the Lakers' season opener with his dad, Ken Griffey Sr.

    The Griffeys became the first father-son teammates in Major League Baseball history with the Seattle Mariners in 1990.

    "I've been a big-time fan of Ken Griffey Jr. and then became a friend of Ken Griffey Jr. throughout my professional career," LeBron said. "Just understanding the history of sports to be able to see what they were able to do. ... So to be here today and to know that those guys will be in attendance tonight while me and Bronny are on the same team is a pretty cool moment in history of sports."

    The Griffeys famously hit back-to-back home runs for the Mariners on Sept. 14, 1990. LeBron was asked what the basketball version of that moment for him and Bronny to achieve.

    "Probably two lobs," LeBron said. "I catch a lob and then Bronny catches a lob, that probably be the equivalent of that. Obviously the long ball is something that's big time in baseball, so probably two lobs."

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    SHENIQUA
    1d ago
    LEFLOP TURNED LA INTO A CIRCUS SIDESHOW!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mikey Williams been 'terrific' in transition to UCF, coach says
    ESPN1 day ago
    Big 12 coaches claim league's supremacy in basketball 'a fact'
    ESPN20 hours ago
    2024-25 NBA Arena Rank: TD Garden, MSG and more
    ESPN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Healthy LaMelo Ball returns, explodes for 34 in Hornets win
    ESPN14 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Nikolas Khamenia commits to Duke's 2025 recruiting class
    ESPN1 day ago
    LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United eye Kvaratskhelia, Buongiorno
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Drift, dip, turn and pace - Theekshana the spinner has it all
    ESPN15 hours ago
    2024 MLB World Series betting guide: Props, picks, futures
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Jason Gillespie 'sits on the fence' as Pakistan go all-in on the short term
    ESPN1 day ago
    Undefeated Seniesa Estrada retires from boxing at age 32
    ESPN21 hours ago
    TE John Stephens tears ACL again in Cowboys' latest hurdle
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't bringing Man United value - Ogden
    ESPN1 day ago
    Stan Wawrinka, 39, outlasts Adrian Mannarino at Swiss Indoors
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Sources: NBA to investigate 76ers over Joel Embiid's player participation
    ESPN23 hours ago
    What are the longest NFL postseason droughts?
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Mets seek 'sustainable competitiveness,' expect active offseason
    ESPN20 hours ago
    World Series 2024: Why Ohtani vs. Judge is a dream matchup
    ESPN9 hours ago
    Phil Foden: Man City star still recovering from 'burnout'
    ESPN8 hours ago
    No water, no roof - fans reel from the heat in Pune
    ESPN5 hours ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Bobby Allison into 4th all time after NASCAR credits 1971 win
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    TKO buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, IMG for $3.25 billion
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Islanders forward Anthony Duclair sidelined 4-6 weeks
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Big 12's Drew, Self understand Bennett's decision to retire
    ESPN22 hours ago
    MLB's League Championship Series its most viewed since 2017
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Kerr flaunts Warriors' depth with 12-man rotation in opener
    ESPN12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy