Polly Inglis earns maiden NZ call-up, Lauren Down returns for India ODIs

Wicketkeeper Polly Inglis has received a maiden call-up to New Zealand's squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting later this week. Inglis, 28, plays for Otago Sparks in the Women's Super Smash and earned her first New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract earlier this year.

Batter Lauren Down has also made been included in the 15-member squad after she made her return from maternity break in July. The pair's inclusion is the only change to the squad that helped New Zealand win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title .

From the victorious squad, fast bowler Rosemary Mair has been rested, keeping in mind her workload management following her return from a serious back injury, while offspinner Leigh Kasperek has been left out.

The core of the T20 World Cup-winning team, including the senior trio of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu are part of the touring party. Devine will continue to lead them in the ODIs following her decision to step down as the T20I captain after the World Cup.

Inglis' strong performances in domestic cricket first helped her earn a contract and then a spot in the national squad. She scored 324 runs - the second-most in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023-24 , the 50-over competition - at an average of 54 and a strike rate close to 80, largely batting the middle order. She also scored 103 in the three-match one-day series between New Zealand A and England A that they won 2-1.

"We're really excited to introduce Polly for her first tour," Ben Sawyer said in a NZC statement. "She put her hand up in last season's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it's a great next step for her.

"Touring India is one of the great experiences in world cricket. It's such a special place to come and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge ahead."

The three ODIs, to be played in Ahmedabad, are part of the Women's Championship . New Zealand are currently placed sixth on the table with a three-match series against Australia to follow. The top five teams plus hosts India qualify directly for the Women's ODI World Cup next year.

New Zealand squad for the women's ODIs against India

Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu