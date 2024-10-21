Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    New Islanders forward Anthony Duclair is out long term

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVvOc_0wFpOt1y00

    New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out long term but not for the season.

    Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello made the announcement Monday, adding that more will be known Tuesday after further testing.

    Duclair, 29, was injured in the third period of Saturday's 4-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens . Driving to Montreal's net, despite minimal contact from Habs defenseman Jayden Struble , Duclair fell to the ground in obvious pain and had to be helped off the ice. He had one shot on goal in 15:07 of ice time before the injury.

    Duclair signed a four-year contract worth $14 million with the Islanders in the offseason. The Isles are his ninth team in 11 years.

    The Pointe-Claire, Quebec, native has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games.

    Duclair has 306 points (148 goals, 158 assists) in 568 career games.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nashville Predators blank Boston Bruins for first victory
    ESPN12 hours ago
    NHL players and partners model for Fanatics/Lululemon collab
    ESPN1 day ago
    Blues forward Jake Neighbours signs 2-year, $7.5M extension
    ESPN1 day ago
    Nikolas Khamenia commits to Duke's 2025 recruiting class
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Michigan lands top international hoops prospect Oscar Goodman
    ESPN4 hours ago
    Hilton Cartwright makes hospital run for baby's birth before helping WA win
    ESPN6 hours ago
    Liberty-Lynx Game 5 most-watched WNBA Finals game since '99
    ESPN20 hours ago
    Sources: Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert reach 3-year, $110M extension
    ESPN14 hours ago
    LeBron James tops NBA's opening night fashionable fits
    ESPN17 hours ago
    NCL roundup: Rangpur begin with a huge win; defending champions Dhaka Division held to a draw
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Sources: Lore, Rodriguez have $940M ready for Wolves before ruling
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Santner named NZ's interim captain for SL white-ball tour; Smith and Hay get maiden call-ups
    ESPN1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Xavier Newman traveling back with Jets after neck injury
    ESPN2 days ago
    Inside look at the Boston Celtics' championship rings
    ESPN17 hours ago
    'Self-inflicted things' cost Vikings their first loss of 2024
    ESPN2 days ago
    Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't bringing Man United value - Ogden
    ESPN2 hours ago
    UFC, fighters close on $375M settlement with judge's approval
    ESPN16 hours ago
    Sources: Clippers to honor Jerry West at arena opening
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sarfaraz Khan inverts the 'V' in his search for victory
    ESPN1 day ago
    Kerr, Devine and Bates smash records on historic day for New Zealand
    ESPN2 days ago
    Nottingham Forest owner found guilty of spitting near ref
    ESPN1 day ago
    LeBron James not rushing court time with Bronny: 'It will happen'
    ESPN21 hours ago
    The MLS trophy nobody wants: How The Wooden Spoon came to be
    ESPN1 day ago
    SMU TE RJ Maryland out remainder of season with knee injury
    ESPN1 day ago
    Johor Darul Ta'zim remain upbeat over AFC Champions League Elite prospects despite first loss
    ESPN13 hours ago
    NFL's best offense? Lamar Jackson, Ravens on pace to set records
    ESPN7 hours ago
    76ers rule out Joel Embiid for week, delay Paul George debut
    ESPN1 day ago
    How Steve Ballmer brought the Clippers' Intuit Dome to life
    ESPN4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy