Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Pakistan deploy fans, heaters in bid to produce Rawalpindi turner

    By Matt Roller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsL3l_0wFP59Ij00

    Pakistan have stepped up attempts to prepare a spinning pitch for their Test series decider against England, using industrial-sized fans, outdoor heaters and windbreakers in a bid to dry out the surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

    After losing by an innings on a lifeless pitch in the first Test in Multan, Pakistan pulled an unprecedented move and opted to recycle the same strip for a second match in a row. The strategy paid off in style after they won the toss, with spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan sharing all 20 wickets as England were bowled out for just 144 in their final innings.

    Rawalpindi is typically among the flattest pitches in Test cricket, with minimal assistance for spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the Bangladesh offspinner, took 10 wickets in their 2-0 series win in Rawalpindi last month, but since the venue returned to hosting Tests in 2019, spinners have averaged nearly 50 runs per wicket there.

    Seam bowlers have fared better, taking a wicket every 34 runs, with the average assisted by a Test against South Africa in January 2021. On a surface that offered assistance to the seamers right through the game, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali took nine of South Africa's ten wickets in the fourth innings, eight of them on the final day. All four innings registered scores between 200 and 300, and the PCB has previously considered that the gold standard for a Pindi Test wicket.

    Those days are decidedly in the past, though. Shan Masood, Pakistan's captain, made clear after their 152-run victory in the second Test in Multan that he would like to see an uncharacteristic Rawalpindi pitch for the decider, which starts on Thursday. England are prepared for another turner, with their head coach Brendon McCullum predicting the surface would be "the antithesis of a green seamer" .

    On Sunday, groundstaff had set up three large heaters and an industrial-sized fan at each end of the pitch, drying it out with hot air, with a windbreak at each end to keep the heat in. Pakistan's players and staff inspected the surface when they trained on Monday morning, at which stage only the fans remained. It continued to dry out in the afternoon heat.

    Notably, the Test strip is one of only three that has been cut across the square; the other two are practice strips, one on each side of the pitch. England's seamers used a dry, abrasive square to get the ball reverse-swinging in the second Test in Multan, but a grassy square and a lush outfield may make that more challenging this week.

    England did not train on Monday and are open-minded ahead of their session on Tuesday. "I don't know what to expect. I haven't seen anything," Jack Leach, who is the leading wicket-taker in the series, told the BBC. "We'll go to training and have a look at it. I feel quite clear about what I'm doing and that doesn't really change depending on the wicket. We'll see what it is."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NCL roundup: Rangpur begin with a huge win; defending champions Dhaka Division held to a draw
    ESPN4 hours ago
    Santner named NZ's interim captain for SL white-ball tour; Smith and Hay get maiden call-ups
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Sarfaraz Khan inverts the 'V' in his search for victory
    ESPN21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Liberty-Lynx Game 5 most-watched WNBA Finals game since '99
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Mike Norvell focuses on solutions for 1-6 Florida State
    ESPN17 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Ohio State LT Josh Simmons (knee) out for rest of season
    ESPN19 hours ago
    NBA opening night live: Celtics-Knicks; Timberwolves-Lakers
    ESPN13 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    2024 NFL Week 8: Betting odds and lines for every game
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    LeBron James tops NBA's opening night fashionable fits
    ESPN12 hours ago
    The MLS trophy nobody wants: How The Wooden Spoon came to be
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Inside look at the Boston Celtics' championship rings
    ESPN12 hours ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz15 hours ago
    Blues forward Jake Neighbours signs 2-year, $7.5M extension
    ESPN19 hours ago
    UFC, fighters close on $375M settlement with judge's approval
    ESPN12 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy