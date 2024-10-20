A win in India for New Zealand after 36 years, and an expensive Test for spinners

3 Test wins for New Zealand in India in 37 matches. Their previous two wins were in Nagpur in 1969 and Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) in 1988.

2 Years in which India have lost more than one Test at home in the last 20 years. Their eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru was their second in 2024, having lost to England in Hyderabad in January. They had previously lost two successive home Tests to England in 2012.

24 Years since a visiting team has successfully chased a target of more than 100 in India. South Africa did it last, in Mumbai in 2000 . Between then and now, India successfully defended targets of more than 100 in 23 out of 32 home games , with nine draws.

4.83 Economy rate of India's spinners in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Only once have India's spinners had a higher economy in a Test where they bowled 300-plus balls: 5.60 against South Africa in Centurion in 2010. The previous highest for India's spinners in a home Test was 4.53 against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this year.

4.93 Economy rate for spin bowlers of both teams in Bengaluru - the second highest for spinners in a Test where they bowled 600-plus balls. The Lahore Test between Pakistan and India in 2006 had spinners conceding at 5.13 runs an over.

2005 Previous instance of India losing a Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, against Pakistan in 2005. India played eight Tests at this venue since then, winning five while three ended in a draw. New Zealand had played three Tests in Bengaluru previously, and lost each of them.