Hannah Green leads from start to finish, wins BMW Ladies Championship

PAJU, South Korea -- Hannah Green of Australia shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday to win the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, her sixth victory on the LPGA Tour and her third this season.

Green finished at 19-under 269 for the tournament and led or shared the lead after all four rounds.

Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke behind Green after shooting a 6-under 66. Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand shot 68 and was two shots behind the winner.

Two golfers tied for fourth and finished three strokes behind: Hye-Jin Choi (67) of South Korea and compatriot Yu Jin Sung (72).

The tournament field was loaded with eight of the top 10 LPGA players. The main absence was No. 1 Nelly Korda , who withdrew before the event with a neck injury.

The field also included 17 of the 18 winners from events this season.