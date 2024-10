Former NFL QB Jay Cutler faces DUI, weapons charges

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday night after a traffic crash and faces four charges, a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department told ESPN.

Cutler, 41, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent.

According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin around 5 p.m. Thursday. The police investigation suggests that Cutler rear-ended another vehicle.

"During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol," the release stated. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

A police search of Cutler's vehicle revealed that he had two firearms in his possession, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail shortly before 7 p.m. and given a $5,000 bond. He was released at 9:59 p.m.

Cutler was a 2006 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos , where he played until 2008. He was traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2009 draft and played 102 games through the 2016 season, becoming the franchise's all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. He played his last season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.